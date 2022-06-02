Diablo Immortal PC specifications: What are the minimum and recommended settings for the game?

Thanks to an early release, fans worldwide can enjoy Diablo Immortal on their PCs and mobiles. When the game was originally announced, it was supposed to be a mobile-exclusive game. The announcement was met with controversy, and it seems that Blizzard has changed their stance.

June 1 witnessed the game getting released on both PCs and mobile. With PC play now enabled, it becomes important for players to know the minimum and recommended settings required.

Although Diablo Immortal will be available on PC, it's primarily meant to be a mobile game. This essentially means that it isn't as resource-intensive as some of the more recent releases in the gaming world. Blizzard has listed the PC specifications of the game on their official website and has been listed below.

Blizzard reveals the minimum and recommended settings for Diablo Immortal on their website

Story continues below ad

While Diablo Immortal is primarily a mobile game, playing it on PC has certain advantages. Having a larger screen and the ability to use physical controls is a game-changer. Here are the required settings for players on PC:

Minimum

Operating System: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: AMD FX-8100 or Intel Core i3

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 460, ATI Radeon™ HD 6850, or Intel® HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Disk Space Requirement: 24GB

Recommended

Operating System: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit)

CPU: Intel® Core i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 770 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Story continues below ad

What can PC players enjoy in Diablo Immortal?

While the full game is released on mobile, PC players can enjoy what Blizzard defines as an "open beta." However, users will be able to enjoy the same features as mobile players. Moreover, Diablo Immortal has cross-save and cross-progression capabilities.

Players can essentially use the same accounts on PC and mobile and can play on the move with their handheld devices while playing on PC at home. The progression on one platform will carry over to the other, which is very convenient for players.

Story continues below ad

Diablo Immortal also provides an excellent experience to those who are eagerly waiting for Diablo IV. The fourth installment in the main series is still in development, and there's no confirmation of its release window yet.

PC players can enjoy Immortal till then, and they won't be forced to spend money as the entire game is free-to-play. The game inherits many of the brilliant features found in the series' previous entrants. Players can choose from six different classes and customize them as they please.

Users can play solo or with other people as they take on bosses. Various rewards will be available in the form of gears and other items. Overall, it's an excellent experience for the devoted fans of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far