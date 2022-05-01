With rumored Zelda and Metroid Prime remasters, which games could get the same treatment on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo rumor mill spins yet again with whispers of Legend of Zelda and Metroid Prime remasters floating around the internet. Insider Jeff Grubb has more to say on the matter and alleges that the rumored remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess will be coming this year to Nintendo's portable console.

During the recent Game Mess livestream, Jeff added that a Metroid Prime 1 remaster will also make an appearance later in 2022. This falls in line with previous rumors about both series.

Zelda and Metroid remasters seem to be in the pipeline from Nintendo

With regards to the two GameCube Zelda games, Grubb says:

“They want to have a Zelda game every year, and they have been holding onto this, why wouldn’t they just put it out this year?. And if they don’t put this out or some other Zelda thing this year, instead of just waiting for Breath of the Wild 2, I just will not understand.”

On a related note, the two games have already been officially remastered as Twilight Princess HD, and Wind Waker HD for the Wii U. Whether the upcoming remasters are the same versions is unclear. However, he did suggest that they will be released by the end of 2022:

I think that this game [Wind Waker & Twilight Princess remasters] as much as it was a joke in the Megabit 64 video, I do believe it actually comes out in October.

Moving on to the Metroid Prime 1 remaster, Grubb says that it too is coming by the end of 2022:

“I think we get Metroid Prime 1 Remaster in November, and then I think we get Advance Wars 1+2 in December.”

Interestingly, the remasters were also talked about by Emily Rogers a year ago.

Emily Rogers @EmilyRogersBlog Related note: I'm pretty confident Metroid Prime 1 wrapped up development over the summer.



I hope we still see the entire trilogy on Switch. But Prime 1 is clearly finished. Related note: I'm pretty confident Metroid Prime 1 wrapped up development over the summer.I hope we still see the entire trilogy on Switch. But Prime 1 is clearly finished.

Assuming these are real, what other Nintendo remaster possibilities make sense?

Nintendo has a plethora of games just begging to be slapped together into compilations. In fact, they did one last year with Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of the 3D Super Mario games. Here are some potential upcoming collections:

1) Metroid 2D Collection: Pairing some of the best in gaming, this pack could include remasters of Metroid Zero Mission, Metroid Fusion, Super Metroid, and Metroid: Samus Returns. Perhaps they could even throw in last year's Metroid Dread for the ultimate package

2) Mario 2D Collection: A massive bundle with all 2D entries under the sun, from Super Mario Bros on the NES to New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe on Switch. This also includes the handheld entries as well as the Super Mario World: Yoshi's Island games on the Super NES.

3) Pikmin Trilogy: With the rumored Pikmin 4 under construction, a Trilogy would be nice to celebrate the occasion. This could include the enhanced Wii versions of Pikmin 1 and 2 as well as the Deluxe version of Pikmin 3 that is currently available on Nintendo Switch.

