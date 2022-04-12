5 iconic GameCube games that should come to Nintendo Switch Online in the future

With a decent lineup of Nintendo retro console games, the Nintendo Switch Online (or NSO) service offers fans a glimpse into the past. With a subscription to the Expansion Pack, players gain access to Nintendo 64 and Genesis games in addition to the base NES and SNES libraries. Slowly but steadily, more and more games are being added to these catalogs over time.

However, fans look forward to an inevitable update in the form of GameCube titles. The beloved 2001 console was a behemoth not just from a hardware perspective but also boasted some of the most visually striking and amazing games of its generation. It would be great to have those brought to modern audiences on Nintendo Switch. Here are five of the best GameCube games that would make great additions to NSO in the future.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Nintendo GameCube is home to some very memorable experiences

1) Metroid Prime

The 2002 entry in the Metroid series, Metroid Prime, was transformative as it made the jump to not just 3D but also first-person. Canonically taking place after the original Metroid game on NES, bounty hunter Samus Aran arrives on Talon IV. Once home to the Chozo race of aliens, the planet has been corrupted by the radioactive substance Phazon.

This results in a journey through the planet’s handcrafted areas and sectors, each teeming with unique enemies, platforming challenges, and puzzles. All of the franchise's signature traits (like exploration) were expertly translated into first person.

It is widely regarded as one of the best games ever made thanks to a variety of strengths such as a strong atmosphere, fluid combat and controls, impeccable level design, gripping boss fights, and immersive soundtrack. All this was delivered at a flawless 60 FPS.

Fans are currently anticipating the release of the latest entry, Metroid Prime 4.

2) Super Smash Bros Melee

Melee is a name that is very popular in the fighting game community. Released in 2004, the iconic crossover fighting game has a massive dedicated fanbase as well as a thriving competitive scene to this day. Players participate in fast-paced platformer combat with popular Nintendo characters. These include Mario, Link, Pikachu, Kirby, and Samus.

It drastically improves upon its Nintendo 64 prequel in every way with better visuals, faster gameplay, and the concept of wavedashing, a technique allowing characters to slide while still allowing usage of ground-based moves. While Ultimate is the most recent entry on Switch with an even bigger roster and more accessible as a whole, Melee just might gain even more traction with an NSO release.

3) The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker

The 2002 entry in Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series of action-adventure games saw skepticism and outcry when it was revealed to be a cel-shaded game with an art style that was way different than its realistic-looking predecessors. These days, fans can't get enough of it. As part of the "Adult Timeline" following Ocarina of Time, it leads to Hyrule being flooded.

This forms the basis of gameplay. A young boy named Link aims to relive the legend of the Hero of Time while a new threat from the sorcerer Ganon looms over the horizon. Players once again engage in dungeon and world exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat like the Zelda games before it. But this time, they can also traverse the seas in a boat for some neat open-world action.

4) F-Zero GX

Widely regarded as the best game in the series of futuristic racers, F-Zero GX is the only game on this list to be made by a third-party developer in the form of SEGA's Amusement Vision. It raises the hardcore, breakneck action of its Nintendo 64 predecessor F-Zero X to new thrilling heights.

The gameplay demands perfection from players with its brutal level design and insane speed. The ship's Health and Energy share the same pool, amounting to an extra level of challenge for players. At a time, there can be up to 30 racers on screen, all blazing along at 60 FPS. GX also has a Story mode in addition to Time Attack and VS. Battle multiplayer.

5) Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

The first 3D home console entry in the acclaimed Nintendo strategy RPG series, Path of Radiance, stands tall as a great Fire Emblem game. After the kingdom of Crimea is invaded by its neighbor, a mercenary named Ike steps onto the battlefield with his team to face the enemy. The game carries forward the narrative focus of the series as well as the battle system while being 3D.

Gameplay is turn-based, with players strategically commanding their units across a grid-based battlefield. Each unit has its own advantages and classes, with the game utilizing a weapon triangle system to manage a rock-papers-scissors formula. Players will engage in exciting and challenging skirmishes against mysterious foes while learning more about their companions and the world's lore.

A brand new game in the Fire Emblem series is coming soon for Switch. Unlike the main series, it will be real-time, adapting the formula of Koei Tecmo's Warriors games.

