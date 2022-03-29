Nintendo announces release window for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo's long-running Legend of Zelda series is sworn by many to be one of the best open-world adventure game series ever. So fans were understandably hyped at the announcement of a sequel to 2017's overwhelmingly successful The Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda : Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. https://t.co/7OhayhiuM9

The game has been in development for quite some time now, with not much else besides a trailer showcasing in-engine footage of the various areas, enemies and mechanics. It doesn't even have an official title yet. Now, the game's producer Eiji Aonuma has come forth to shed light on the sequel's release window.

Nintendo aims to deliver The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel by 2023

#NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022. Return to Hyrule - and the skies above - in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022.#NintendoDirect #E32021 #TheLegendofZelda https://t.co/Us7bPm3J2U

The Japanese publisher still has not confirmed a name for the upcoming open world game, but we now know that they plan to release it next year (2023). Aonuma reiterated that the team is hard at work to make it the best Zelda experience yet. He also confirmed that players will be exploring both the lands of Hyrule and the skies above, which is obvious from the trailer.

A sliver of additional footage was shown off with the protagonist Link. He seems to have donned a new toga-like tunic and is holding a broken (and perhaps corrupted?) version of the Master Sword that he obtained in Breath of the Wild. There will also be new mechanics and features, so it does look like Nintendo is going all out with this new installment. It is set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

What is Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild about?

It is the most recent entry in the action-adventure series and was launched for the Wii U and Switch consoles in 2017. It featured the series' iconic hero Link, awakened from a 100-year slumber to finish off an ancient evil. Known as Calamity Ganon, it has ravaged the lands of the Kingdom of Hyrule for the past century and essentially turned it into a post-apocalyptic scene.

As such, Link must set out to meet up with princess Zelda and the four Champions to put the evil to rest. Throughout this journey, players are free to go where they want and approach problems as they wish. The open world and its mechanics are incredibly free-form and organic. For instance, pushing a log of wood into a water body causes it to float, while metallic objects can conduct electricity. Such a high level of attention to detail was among the reasons the title won an incredible six awards at the Game Awards in 2017, including Game of the Year.

