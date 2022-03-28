The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular game consoles right now. As a portable device, it appeals to a broad demographic and provides a unique experience compared to its competition. The variety of genres in its ever-growing library also ranges from something everybody can indulge in to those aimed at the core crowd.

In fact, third-party support has never been so strong before, with surprising ports like Skyrim or Witcher 3 making it over. More titles continue to be made as the platform enters the id-section of its life cycle.

The Nintendo Switch continues to see games from franchises old and new

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

The popular military FPS franchise is no stranger to Nintendo consoles, starting with Call of Duty: Finest Hour on the GameCube up til Ghosts on the Wii U. It also saw renditions on the Wii with World At War, Black Ops, and Modern Warfare 3.

Ralph @RalphsValve Addressing the confusion, MWR is supposedly coming to Nintendo Switch, it's first introductory into the Call of Duty franchise for the console.

However, none of the games past the 2013 entry have seen a multiplatform release on a Nintendo console. It looks like that might be changing soon.

Twitter user @RalphValve claims 2019's Modern Warfare Remastered will be coming to the handheld sometime in the future. Considering how things have been going recently, it's not too surprising.

2) Remnant from the Ashes

After Darksiders 3, Gunfire Games made a little-known game called Remnant from the Ashes in 2019. It is a unique hybrid between Soulslike and looter-shooter RPGs.

It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by an interdimensional threat called the Root. As one of the few survivors brought to the sanctuary of Ward 13, you must venture out and put an end to the chaos.

Last year, the game was rated for Nintendo's machine on both ESRB and PEGI. But since then, there has been nothing but silence on that end. The prequel entry, Chronos: Before the Ashes, has already made it to the Switch, so it's about time this one does too.

3) Metroid Prime

Nintendo's own iconic sci-fi platforming adventure series is cherished as one of the finest in existence, even more so for the 3D installments that began on GameCube. Fans have been clamoring for a remaster of the Metroid Prime Trilogy since the Wii U days.

An overhauled rendition of bounty hunter Samus Aran's beloved saga has been rumored to be in the works for Switch for some time, though.

Emily Rogers @EmilyRogersBlog Related note: I'm pretty confident Metroid Prime 1 wrapped up development over the summer.



I hope we still see the entire trilogy on Switch. But Prime 1 is clearly finished.

Last year, Insider Emily Rogers added to this cauldron of mystery by chiming in with her own sources. According to her, the original 2002 entry has been done — though it's pretty odd enhancing a single entry unless it's a full-blown remake.

Even though no further information was not revealed, there is little reason to think it would be a single entry. Only time will tell. If nothing, at least the latest installment, Metroid Prime 4, will quench fans' thirst for more atmospheric FPS action.

4) Prince of Persfans'ands of Time remake

Ubisoft surprised gamers with a revival of the iconic action franchise, but what fascinated more was that the Pune and Mumbai teams would be handling it. The initial reception was bafflingly mixed, so the French publisher has delayed the game several times to ensure it will live up to fan expectations.

While the title was initially announced for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, the official Ubisoft store indicates it's coming to Nintendo Switch. It's quite peculiar that Sand of Time wasn't officially announced for Big N's device, and for now, the game continues to slumber in development hell.

5) Aragami 2

The sales weren't half bad for a niche indie title like Aragami, resulting in a sequel in 2021. The original was a third-person title set in feudal Japan, letting players play as a supernatural assassin who must help the Queen take down a group of oppressors.

Sounds somewhat familiar? Because the title does use Arkane's Dishonored as inspiration, including the sneaky gameplay.

Coming soon? (Arkane's IMDA)

Lince Works' sequel aims higher, with bigger maps, advanced mechanics, and co-op. But itWorks'hed to mixed reception due to repetition, frustrating combat, and technical issues.

Aragami 2 has been rated on IMDA for Nintendo Switch, not surprising since the first game is on there as well.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

