5 best Nintendo Switch racing games to play in 2022

Nintendo Switch is the successor to Nintendo Wii and Wii U systems and is commonly regarded as the first hybrid console. Players may play games on a large TV screen at home or on the go. This is made possible by its ground-breaking design, which blends the best of both stationary and portable gaming systems.

There are many video game titles in the racing genre, and new titles are constantly being released. Nintendo Switch is an enticing platform for racing game lovers since there are numerous things to accomplish in the game that most players never even notice.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch racing games to play in 2022

5) Burnout Paradise Remastered

All of the previously published DLCs are included and have hundreds of online objectives, including plenty of elevated stunts and plenty of mayhem in Burnout Paradise Remastered. On the Nintendo Switch, the game has been tuned so that players may experience chaos at 60 frames per second.

Burnout Paradise Remastered looks fantastic and plays well on the Nintendo Switch, portable and docked. Burnout Paradise is a game worth revisiting because of the addition of DLC and improved esthetics.

Players may smash and crash their way through locations such as congested city streets and treacherous mountain slopes alone or online with friends or other players worldwide.

4) Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed has been one of the greatest Switch Racing games in recent years, with bright visuals, inventive circuit design, addictively quick gameplay, and vast customization possibilities. It's based on the namesake kids' toys.

There are approximately 60 cars available, all of which may be personalized using the Livery Editor in various ways, including decals and paint jobs. Players may also show off their vehicle ideas to their friends.

Career, time trials, and online multiplayer are all included in Hot Wheels Unleashed. To discover the best driver, players may participate in races with up to 12 competitors in split-screen mode or online competitions with up to 12 opponents. The track builder in Hot Wheels Unleashed is the most intriguing feature since it allows players to create their own circuits.

3) Team Sonic Racing

Like the Splatoon series, Team Sonic Racing takes a different approach to arcade racing than most others. It emphasizes team gameplay. Players take on the role of one of 15 Sonic the Hedgehog characters in a three-person squad. Players will have enough to do in the game, including online multiplayer, local co-op, time trials, custom races, and a story-driven campaign.

Instead of putting speed first to finish races, players will have to focus on efficiency and teamwork. The Team Ultimate, which gives players and their teams a speed boost and allows them to drive across any surface for a limited time, can only be recharged by actively participating with other players in their group.

2) V-Rally 4

The original three V-Rally games were among the most refined racing games of the era. Thus, the release of V-Rally 4 over two decades after the third installment was both astonishing and thrilling. The lengthier stages, in particular, are breathtaking, transporting players across continents and through vistas such as exotic rainforests, soaring mountain summits, and serene temples.

Rally, Rally Cross, Hillclimb, Buggy, and Extreme-Khana are the five categories in V-Rally 4. Each has its own unique set of regulations. For example, Harsh-Khana entails learning the skill of drifting, while Rally focuses on stages with extreme weather.

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

This game is a tremendous entry to Nintendo's flagship franchise, including all of the DLC from the Wii U edition, higher framerates, a new fight mode, faster loading times, and more. The game still boasts a degree of polish that very few other games can achieve, as well as familiar characters that gamers worldwide will recognize.

With its immensely engaging gameplay and pleasant music, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to win over reviewers and fans. It has one of the best critic ratings of any Switch game on Metacritic.

For the ultimate rage-inducing experience, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes 48 graphically gorgeous circuits spread among 12 cups, including new designs, popular favorites, and two versions of Rainbow Road.

