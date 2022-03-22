Fans review-bomb GTA 5 next-gen on Metacritic

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced has received a devastating score on an online website known as Metacritic. In a normal one-to-ten scoring system, the game received a meager score of 3.2.

This insanely low score is based on the frustration felt by millions of GTA fans who were expecting a great deal more with the newly released edition. Sorely disappointed fans took to the Metacritic site to slate the game and share their opinions.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced continues to frustrate

The frustration is being felt around the globe as higher scores were commented on negatively (Image via Metacritic)

The next-gen GTA 5 has received some extremely bad press since its release on 15th March. Metacritic is one of the most trusted sources for reviews of games, movies, and TV.

The site has become very trusted within the industry over the years as it employs some of the best critics from every facet of media and pop culture and mathematical algorithms. But the Metacritic score for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is simply abysmal. It received even the lowest rating of any game from an AAA-rated company like Rockstar. Many people feel at a loss and are not sure what to think.

Below are some of the comments and meta scores that gamers left on the Metacritic site in relation to the huge let-down that they felt the Expanded & Enhanced Edition was.

Some of the lowest scored and rated comments (Image via Metacritic)

Even higher scores had the same disappointing words (Image via Metacritic)

The consensus is clear by now (Image via Metacritic)

Even those who gave scores above zero or one were quick to note that the game was not what fans had expected, let alone paid for in some cases.

It is generally agreed that no money should be spent on the next-gen version, as playing on PC can be made to look and act far better than the Rockstar release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This has left some people wondering if there will be an upsurge in GTA 5 gamers switching to PC, but this is currently speculative.

Even PC gamers out there have made far more impressive versions of GTA 5 using mods of their own, adding different weapons, heists, approach styles, and whole new types of missions, to name but a few features. The extreme details some modders have gone into is insanely impressive, such as in the video below.

Examples such as the one above show how much Rockstar missed out on what they had led fans to believe was going to be a change of spectacular magnitude. But it was not. It would be better if Rockstar hired a modder that has made the most impressive version of themselves, as many have.

Edited by Srijan Sen