GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced console-specific features on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, or simply Grand Theft Auto 5 for the latest generation of consoles, is just a few days away from its launch date. The game comes out on March 15 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with upgraded features like improved resolution, frame rates, draw distance, and more.

The game is targeting a launch on all three current-gen consoles: the PS5, the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. All three consoles offer different experiences, with the Xbox Series S offering the least powerful hardware for the updated title. Here are all the console-specific features offered by Grand Theft Auto 5's 2022 iteration.

GTA 5 console-specific features on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S

Console-specific features depend on the configuration of each console (Image via Tom's Guide)

Provided below is a table that talks about how each feature of the game works in each console.

GTA 5 FEATURES PS5 XBOX SERIES X XBOX SERIES S 4K RESOLUTION YES YES NO RAY TRACING SUPPORT YES YES NO 60 FPS SUPPORT YES YES YES NATIVE HDR YES YES YES FASTER LOADING TIMES YES YES YES INCREASED POPULATION AND TRAFFIC VARIETY YES YES YES TEMPEST 3D AUDIO ENGINE YES NO NO SPATIAL SOUND NO YES YES PERFORMANCE RT MODE @ 60FPS YES YES NO HAPTIC FEEDBACK AND ADAPTIVE TRIGGERS YES NO NO IMPROVED TEXTURES, LIGHTS, SHADOWS, ETC YES YES YES RAY TRACING @ 4K RESOLUTION YES YES NO DETAILED FIRE, SMOKE, AND EXPLOSIONS YES YES YES

The game features a whole host of graphical improvements over the last-gen version. However, some features are console specific and depend on the hardware at hand. The table above is a simple illustration of the features offered by the game on each console, but this isn't the full picture, and some features need further explanation.

Regarding native 4K resolution capabilities, only the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to provide that feature, while the Xbox Series S will use an upscaled 4K resolution. Ray Tracing is also a feature that is only available on premium consoles, and the Series S misses out on that.

When GTA 5 is set to Performance Mode, the PS5 and Series X will use an upscaled 4K resolution, and the Series S will drop down to 1080p resolution and target 60 frames per second (fps). The PS5 and Series X also get a hybrid mode called Performance RT mode, which features an upscaled 4K resolution with Ray Tracing, targeting 60 fps.

Since the PS5 is the only console with adaptive triggers, the advanced haptic feedback and dynamic resistance features only work with the DualSense controllers. The PS5 also features immersive Tempest 3D audio, which specializes in positional audio. The Series X|S, on the other hand, gets standard spatial sound support.

Other additions

Performance and graphical differences aside, a few more changes are being made. Sony and Rockstar's deal has allowed the new standalone version of GTA Online to feature on the PlayStation Store for free. However, only PSN Plus users can get can claim this deal by June 14.

Both versions of the upcoming game are being offered at a 50% discount for all users across the world.

