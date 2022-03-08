How to pre-load GTA 5 for Xbox Series X|S from Microsoft Store

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S will be released on March 15. According to the latest Newswire post, pre-loads begin today (March 8).

Pre-loading allows players to download 99.9% of the game beforehand. The remainder can be downloaded on launch day.

Gamers generally do this to avoid the crowd on the last day. The game is about 80 GB, so pre-loading is the best thing to do as it will take some time.

Step-by-step beginner's guide to pre-installing GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced on Xbox Series X|S

Australia was the first to see the pre-loads start (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are several ways to pre-load a game for Xbox consoles. Players may follow the below-mentioned steps to do so:

Pressing the Xbox controller's middle button will open up a menu.

Next, navigate to the Store option located at the bottom.

Once in the store, scroll down once.

Click on the Games Coming Soon Tab.

Once inside, scroll down once and navigate to the last game on the right. This is where GTA Online will be.

Going down once more will reveal the Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode (first option on the left)

Once a gamer clicks on any option, a choice will be presented. Here, individuals can select whether they want the entire game (Story mode+GTA Online) or just the Online version.

After making a selection and clicking, a new page will open up. Here, players must click on Pre-Order.

If everything goes through, the following screen should show 'Success,' which should begin the installation.

Sometimes the game does not start auto-install. Here, players can simply scroll down once and then back up again.

This will show the option to Manage. Clicking on it will take the gamer to a new screen.

Here it will be apparent if the game has started installing or not.

If it is not installing, click Select All and then hit Install on the right-hand side. That should start the download and install process.

Once the game is fully downloaded, it will pop up on the home screen.

Clicking on the game before March 15 will show some game art for a couple of seconds and bring up a message saying, 'You are too Early.'

The game is priced as follows:

The GTA games are being offered at a 50% discount until June 14. The current prices for the Xbox Series X|S are £8.99 (₹907.60) for Online and £17.99 (₹1,816.25) for the complete edition.

Edited by Ravi Iyer