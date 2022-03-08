5 GTA 5 missions that will look great on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

GTA 5 will look fantastic when it arrives on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

March 15 is almost here, so players don't have to wait much longer. Of course, they can also get started early by pre-loading the game on March 8. Either way, the next-gen consoles will promise better graphics than ever before. According to Rockstar, GTA 5 will now support a 4K resolution.

Several missions will look crisp and clean on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Whether it's a new lighting system or improved texture quality, the visual experience will look just as good on consoles as they do on PCs.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

GTA 5 missions that will look fantastic on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

5) Franklin and Lamar

Every criminal has to get their start from somewhere. Franklin and Lamar must steal two sports cars and survive a high-speed pursuit. This mission will truly shine a light on the new ray-tracing features, along with motion blur and 4K resolution. Try playing this on the new Performance Mode for 60 FPS.

4) Bury the Hatchet

Michael and Trevor headed over to North Yankton to discover the unsettling truth about their past relationship. Since this GTA 5 mission takes place in the late evening, it will heavily use the ray-tracing effect. Players will also notice improved snow textures in their surroundings.

3) The Big Score

Players will go out with a literal bang in the final bank heist of the entire game. Expect to see a lot of explosions on the more aggressive routes. Rockstar promised there would be graphically better particle effects. Hence, this particular mission will stick out.

2) Meltdown

Meltdown is a mission that always takes place at night. Michael only has a limited time before he can save his family from a bunch of mercenaries.

Since this GTA 5 mission takes place at very late hours, ray-tracing will be a very prominent feature here. The visuals will stand out from the spotlight at the grand movie opening to the flashing paparazzi cameras.

1) The Third Way

The main protagonists team up to take out every last enemy in this final mission. However, by the time they get to Devon Weston, the game will automatically switch to the afternoon.

No matter what, players will be treated to a beautiful sunset at the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. For this cut-scene, GTA 5 players should set their graphics options to Fidelity Mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar