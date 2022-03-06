How to pre-load GTA 5 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Players can not only pre-order GTA 5 on next-gen consoles, but they can also pre-load it after a specific date. In layman's terms, it means that players will download all the necessary data beforehand. This will give players a significant headstart on the official launch date.

When the game finally arrives, it can be played instantly and without issues. This is especially useful for players with slower internet speeds. Pre-loading the game makes it easier, although it requires pre-orders beforehand.

The GTA 5 port will have new graphics modes for the best possible visuals. Depending on their system, players with a Social Club can also transfer character progress after loading the game.

GTA 5 players can pre-load their game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will have new features for players to look forward to. In the meantime, those players have the option to pre-load the game before it releases on March 15. However, they need to wait a few days before that happens.

Pre-loading starts on March 8

GTA 5 players will have to visit a specific store depending on the system. PlayStation 5 owners will need to go to their console store. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X|S owners will head over to the Microsoft Store.

After pre-ordering the game, players will have to wait until March 8 to begin the pre-load. This is according to Rockstar's official Newswire announcement. Players will have to wait until then. It's only a few days away. Hence, it won't be a long wait.

By the time March 15 arrives, players who have pre-loaded the game can get started right away. This method will save them a lot of time, specifically if they have slow internet speeds.

What to expect

GTA 5 will have some new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S features. For example, players can now transfer their progress if they switch to an upgraded system. PlayStation 4 owners can migrate their profiles on the PlayStation 5, while Xbox One players can do the same for the Xbox Series X|S.

Players will also have the option to choose between the three graphics modes. Performance Mode goes after 60 FPS, Fidelity Mode offers clear visual quality, and Performance RT Mode combines the previous ones. All of these graphics modes will provide 4K resolution.

If players pre-order the game, they should also pre-load it when March 8th arrives.

