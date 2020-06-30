GTA 5: How many maps are there in the game

The map in GTA 5 helps players move around smoothly to different locations and missions.

The main map, where GTA 5 is based, is Los Santos and Blaine.

Maps of GTA 5 (Image: YouTube)

GTA 5 is an open-world game which offers a beautiful map to its players. Back in 2013, when it was released, the developers came up with a much bigger and better map when compared to its predecessors. With that in mind, let's take a look at the entire map in GTA 5.

Maps of GTA 5

GTA 5 has mainly one map, that of Los Santos and Blaine. The other map, of North Yankton, makes an appearance in only two missions in the game.

1. Los Santos and Blaine

Los Santos and Blaine (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The biggest of all the maps in the GTA series, the map of Los Santos and Blaine helps players navigate through places smoothly. This map is inspired by Southern California.

As San Andreas is surrounded by water on all sides, players are always advised not to get too close to the ocean. Players can take the help of the map and complete missions and reach their destination smoothly.

Los Santos

Los Santos (Image: WikiGTA)

Los Santos in GTA 5 is a major city where most of the events of the game take place. It is located in southern San Andreas, and city is heavily-based on Los Angeles. This sprawling city is divided into 40 districts and neighborhood.

Blaine County

Blaine County (Image: WikiGTA)

Blaine County is also located in the southern part of San Andreas, and is bordered by Los Santos to the south. It is known for its diverse topology. Be it desert, forest, mountains or beaches, you will get it all in this county. Sandy Shores and Paleto Beach are two famous places here.

2. North Yankton

North Yankton (Image: Reddit)

As mentioned earlier, this map is required to complete two missions, Prologue and Bury the Hatchet, in GTA 5. The map of North Yankton is based on North Dakota, and is shown as a mid-western state in the game. It is also the region in which players need to traverse through snow. This is the only map in the GTA series which cannot be explored and is landlocked.