Do the new PS5 graphics for GTA 5 hold their own against the PC version?

GTA 5 relaunching in 2022, not many would have thought of this. However, it is happening as the launch date of March 15 draws closer. The new version will be available for the latest generation of consoles: The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

With a week left until the launch date, gamers are yet to see any gameplay footage. The new version promises high-level graphics with resolutions of up to 4k and 60 FPS, plus a lot more. This article compares the screenshots of the new game posted by the developers with the PC version. Gamers have given it their all to replicate the shots in the game, hats off to them.

Note: Slight lighting differences in the images are due to the sun being placed in an unnatural position for the trailer, which is not possible in-game.

Do the PS5 graphics hold their own against PC in GTA 5 2022?

The GTA Series video is an account and channel dedicated to all things related to Grand Theft Auto. A recent tweet pitched the behemoths against each other and showcased their differences.

The next-gen console version boasts features like 4K resolution, Ray Tracing, 60 FPS (in some modes) and increased draw distance. Console players have been asking for better frame rates and draw distance for quite some time as the issues have plagued the platform.

While looking at the images side-by-side, a few details do stand out. At first glance, the Vinewood sign on the new version of the game looks vibrant and does pop out more than the PC version. The lighting effects look pretty similar, but the vegetation on the console version looks slightly better.

The second comparison features an image taken at night during a police chase. Right off the bat, the first thing gamers will notice is the increased traffic density, as promised by Rockstar. Secondly, the lights are a lot brighter and behave more naturally, probably due to the Ray Tracing feature included in the console version. Ray Tracing is a feature absent from the vanilla version of the PC game.

This video compares the video from the new trailer to PC graphics in GTA 5. The first shot zooming into Franklin shows the effects of Ray Tracing in the console version and his face is brightened up by the lights from the city. The shot with the deer in it does not show the tower in the new version, which can be seen in the PC version. Whether that did not render in or if it has been removed can only be confirmed after the game launches.

Overall, the graphics in the latest console generation version are very nice and do hold their own when compared with the PC graphics. However, these were just screenshots and trailer videos (which can be doctored). A detailed and more realistic comparison is on its way. Stay Tuned!

Edited by Mayank Shete