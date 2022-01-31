5 best GTA Online car stunt races to try out in January 2022

GTA Online boasts some very impressive races and vehicles in the game. From mind-bending supercars to incomprehensible stunt race tracks, racing fans love what Rockstar has to offer.

For years now, there have been hundreds of stunt races for players to take part in. While gamers create some race tracks, this article will focus on the best Rockstar-created stunt races.

This article will look at the five best stunt races that players took part in on GTA Online this January 2022.

Which stunt races were the best in GTA Online this January?

5) Meuy's Grand Line

One of the craziest tracks online, this stunt race starts in Grapeseed and quickly rises into the sky, where players discover a maze of roads and tunnels that they need to get through.

This race feels more dangerous as the track is littered with fire, loops and jumps. There are also plenty of moving obstructions in the tunnels and some large propane tanks that players can accidentally crash into if not careful.

Finally, there are some very deadly twisted pipes for the gamers to navigate past traps before they are spat out on the other side of the large body of water in Sandy Shores.

4) Rocket Kars

This insane stunt race sees players driving sports cars along a very thin track raised very high in the air. There are no barriers around most of the course, making falling a real possibility.

The track winds in every direction like some crazy rollercoaster. Halfway through, the players enter an enormous tunnel system that stretches over Paleto Bay before crossing the top of Mount Chiliad and dropping back down towards the finish line.

3) Gordo

Gordo, the Spanish word for fat, is the name of one of the large mountains in the northeast of the GTA Online map. The race centres around this location as the track turn back and forth from tunnels to track and rises and weaves around Mount Gordo.

Obstacles and hard turns without barriers make this a brilliant high-rise racing challenge. The scenic views, including the bend around the lighthouse, are nice touches in this stunt race, and it has been trendy so far this year.

2) Black and Yellow

The Black and Yellow racetrack is set over a vast expanse of the ocean. It is placed to the east of the map in GTA Online. The stunt race is coloured like a bumblebee with black and yellow striped designs on every surface but the road.

There are barriers for most of the track keeping players from constantly falling into the sea. However, it is still possible to traverse some of the large jumps or loops with speed bars in the game. This beautiful track was enjoyed by many this January.

1) Love Canyon

This stunt race starts on a track headed down Cassidy Creek near Mount Chiliad and leads to Raton Canyon, where the hills are on fire. Gamers risk falling off the road as it rises high above the cliffs and turns into half-pipes and tunnels that cross the Alamo Sea.

The race has some incredible hairpin turns and an enormous loop-de-loop just before the end of the track. The mountainous region and perilous path made this one of the best stunt races of January 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar