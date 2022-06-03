Diablo Immortal has six classes that players can choose from to play the game however they'd like. The classes have been designed to be as balanced as possible, but true gamers know that is never really the case. Immediately, some were labeled as the worst, with others credited as the best.

Of course, every class can work if the player truly puts their time into it. Though at first glance, there is clearly a hierarchy of better classes to choose from between all six.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

All Diablo Immortal classes ranked from best to worst

1) Crusader

A look at a Crusader character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Crusader class delivers a tanky character that can withstand tons of damage and dish it back out. It has powerful group buffs and area-of-effect attacks that will dominate PVP battles.

This Diablo Immortal class has the highest base health among them all. This allows them to take hits while being at the forefront of a fight. The only true downside to the class is its longer-term ability cooldowns.

2) Demon Hunter

A look at a Demon Hunter character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Demon Hunters are a pure DPS class in Diablo Immortal. They focus on ranged abilities that do massive damage, while keeping them safe at a distance. This is the best class to target single enemies in the game.

Players can stay mobile while decimating enemies. This is useful because of their low health. Fragility is the only problem players will find with the Demon Hunter class, so staying back and firing off attacks is the way to go.

3) Barbarian

A look at a Barbarian character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The one thing that makes the Barbarian class fall below the Demon Hunter class is its attacking capabilities. The class comes with some incredible AOE abilities, but they are melee-based and must be done up close.

This leaves the Barbarian open for damage from opponents. They are tough warriors, but are going to be hit much harder than the other damage-dealing classes. It is still the perfect choice for new players to pick up.

4) Necromancer

A look at a Necromancer character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Necromancers can easily become the best solo class in Diablo Immortal, but it is extremely difficult to master. The class will dominate the early stages of the game and is arguably the most defensive class.

The downside is that they are entirely immobile. They can't evade attacks and don't have the health to withstand an onslaught. Their defensive capabilities come from their summons that can eat up damage for them.

5) Wizard

A look at a Wizard character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wizards can dish out damage from a distance with their spells. They are fragile, much like the Demon Hunter class, however. The damage output doesn't compare to that class.

A few well-placed attacks will almost always take down a Wizard player who is waiting for their cooldowns to end. The single player portion of the story is great for Wizards, but any multiplayer content will see them lag behind greatly.

6) Monk

A look at a Monk character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Monk class in Diablo Immortal is complicated, despite its balance of support and damage. It just excels in fewer places than the other classes do, making it the worst in the game. It doesn't have to do any damage or have the mobility of others.

Monks are kitted with some solid evasive and defensive tactics, but when those are on cooldown, they are useless. They'll be slaughtered without any of the other classes to protect them.

