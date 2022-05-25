What's the difference between a PVP and PVE server in V Rising?

V Rising allows players to battle against other player-controlled vampires or strictly take on AI enemies.

The beautiful thing about the latest vampire-centric survival game is the freedom and amount of choice available. Players can truly play it their way without the experience being ruined.

From several PVP game modes to a highly touted PVE mode, options are there for all types of gamers. They all come with their benefits, and it is up to the player to determine which is best for them.

The differences between PVP and PVE in V Rising

Choosing between PVP and PVE determines what type of fight a player is up against (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The focus here will be on the generic PVP and PVE servers. It won't incorporate the Full Loot PVP or Duo PVP servers, as they are the normal PVP with a few of their own tweaks.

Most players know, but for those who don't, PVP means Player vs. Player, while PVE stands for Player vs. Environment. These are typically the main types of servers for any online RPG.

It is more than just about players fighting each other or game-controlled opponents. There are different reasons to join either server, with a handful of differences.

V Rising players can gain control of the world differently depending on the game mode they select. It can also determine just how essential teamwork is compared to playing solo.

PVP Servers

A look at the PVP game mode (Image via Stunlock Studios)

While playing on PVP servers in V Rising, it is just about every vampire for themselves. Players are to fight for control of Vardoran, hoping to take the throne and thwart any other players' attempts at doing so.

Vampires can create clans of up to four to have some allies, but that can quickly turn sour if one player's lust for power grows too strong. Bonding with the rest of the clan is essential for victory.

This adds strength to any attack made on another's castle. Castle raids and sieges are common, meaning defensive and offensive strategies are necessary to not only feed and avoid the sunlight but to keep others at bay.

PVE Servers

A look at the PVE game mode (Image via Stunlock Studios)

PVE servers in V Rising pit players against the environment. There is zero chance that a player-controlled vampire will attack another. It isn't allowed. There is no player versus player combat whatsoever.

Instead, vampires look to achieve the same goal. Power and control are split between everyone in a PVP server as everyone works toward the same mission of Vardoran domination.

Players cannot relocate their castle but can have up to two simultaneously. Just as in the PVP server, they can create clans of up to four vampires to work even closer together to rule the domain.

