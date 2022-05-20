V Rising developers announce that offline mode is coming soon

V Rising players may be close to having the capability of playing offline.

This new title has been seemingly taking off in terms of popularity, so much that it was the number 7 game on Steam recently.

It can best be described as a multiplayer survival game featuring vampires and a dark, gothic setting. Users can do everything from building castles to making coffins for their undead friends. Due to its enormous popularity, many fans want this playable offline.

V Rising gamers will soon be able to play without internet connection

Currently, V Rising cannot be played offline, but it will be a big priority for the developers to release such a mode very soon. Stunlock Studios has confirmed that fans should expect offline play “sometime in the next couple of days, maybe even earlier.”

The developers added on Discord:

“For those of you who can’t play now because of this due to inconsistent internet connections or something along those lines, we apologize for the inconvenience this will cause.”

So far, it looks like many fans have been clamoring for an offline mode in this game since it is so addictive. Whether it’s the gothic horror elements, vibrant story, or the survival gameplay (or all three), they can’t seem to get enough of V Rising.

Vampires need to roam around at night to avoid sunlight (Image via Stunlock Studios)

As for what gamers who pick up this title can expect, V Rising puts them in the position of these nocturnal creatures who have to travel by night and get punished under sunlight. The primary way that these “vampires” survive is through raiding villages.

While these Raids appear to be the main function, lots of fun from playing the game is through building castles. Players can customize them in specific ways and show them off to their vampire friends.

The game takes place in a supernatural world with several arcane monsters to run into. Since sunlight hurts the vampires, they need to hunt at night and complete other objectives during the day.

This title also appears to have a robust multiplayer PvP mode. While vampires can team up to raid together, they can also raid opposing vampire villages. This is in conjunction with a campaign that can be played solo or co-op.

Edited by Ravi Iyer