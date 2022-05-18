How to avoid the sun in V Rising

V Rising is a survival experience tailored around vampires, and it comes with all of the classic tropes.

Like in all forms of media, vampires in V Rising have a weakness toward the sun. When a vampire places any part of their flesh in sunlight, it will begin to burn up and cause irreversible harm.

The same happens in this new ARPG by Stunlock Studios. Night will eventually turn to day, and players will have to focus on moving their vampire indoors to the shadows.

How to stay out of the sun in V Rising

Staying out of the sun seems pretty simple. That's because it is. When the sun rises in the game, players can move to shadowy or shaded areas to keep their character from succumbing to the sunlight.

Burning up is the last thing a vampire wants to do when they can potentially live forever. That means surviving the sunlight should be a top priority when staking claim to the land and building a castle.

Look for shadows around the world to stay out of the sun (Image via Stunlock Studios)

The developers put a heavy emphasis on strategizing gameplay between day and night. Vampires are strongest at night and can hunt to increase their power, add to their numbers, and begin their reign of terror.

Not much can be done as a vampire during the daytime unless players are extremely careful. Staying indoors is the number one way to continue living without being burnt up.

Building a base is an important part of avoiding the sun in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Here are some of the many ways to avoid the sunlight during the day in V Rising:

Look for dark shadows on the ground underneath larger objects

This will act as a shade that prevents damage from being taken by the sun

Stay in buildings and away from windows that let the sun shine in

Hiding under trees will keep the vampire safe from the sun

Hugging the outer walls of buildings and structures should also provide enough shadow cover to avoid harmful rays

Use a Mist Brazier to protect the base and vampire from the sun

Most of them are pretty obvious aside from the last one. V Rising provides players with a special object known as a Mist Brazier that allows them to protect their entire base and their vampire character from any sunlight damage.

Using a Mist Brazier is the best way to avoid the sun while in the base (Image via Stunlock Studios)

A Mist Brazier is a Foundation item. It spreads mist over the area and blocks out the sunlight during the day when it has enough power from Bones. Players need a Castle Heart, some boundaries, and 120 Stone to build it.

When all has been acquired, players can find the Mist Brazier in the Foundation tab and place it on the ground. Put some Bones inside to power it up and turn it on.

After a few moments, the mist will begin to spread across the immediate area. This will cover the character if they stay near and the base where the Mist Brazier was stationed, making sure the player doesn't have to sneak around in the shadows.

