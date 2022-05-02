How to complete Wrong Hands quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt 

Players will get to participate and complete a variety of quests in Sharkmob AB’s latest battle royale, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. There are a lot of tasks that players can look to complete in the game, each offering its unique set of rewards and achievements.

Players are looking to complete one such mission: Wrong Hands, which will task players to go all over Prague collecting bags. The mission is acquired from Kirill, so players will need to talk to the NPC to start it.

This is one of the most straightforward quests in the game and takes around three steps to accomplish. However, some community members have trouble completing it and figuring out what needs to be done next.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out by rounding out the Wrong Hands quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

Completing the Wrong Hands quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Three steps go into competing for the Wrong Hands quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

Step 1: Retrieving the bag

For the first step of the Wrong Hands quest, players will need to make their way to the underground park situated next to Rodulfinum. They will soon spot three entrances there that they will be able to use. One will be a small elevator shaft inside the Rodulfinum, another will be a car entrance east to Rudolfinum in the road, and the last will be a small stairwell south of Rudolfinum.

Once they have reached the underground car park, players will need to make their way to the bike present along the western wall. There they will be able to find the bag.

Step 2: Retrieving the backpack

After getting the bag, players will now have to receive a backpack for which they will once again have to go back to the underground car park. As the way into it is known now, it will not be too much of an issue reaching there.

After reaching the park, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt players will be able to find the backpack towards the southwest corner of the underground garage. It will be present next to a scooter.

Step 3: Retrieving the VHS tape

The final step of the Wrong Hands quest will allow players to find a VHS in Rudolfinum itself. To be able to track it down, they will be required to make their way to the zone and, this time, head inside the main building.

After doing so, players must climb up the stairs (or climb the wall) to the first floor and make their way to the west side of the building. In a side room near a couch, they will chance upon the VHS tapes, which is the final item in the Wrong Hands quest.

After bringing the item back to Kirill, players will automatically complete the Wrong Hands questline.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar