How to complete the Casus Belli quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has a lot of side quests that players can complete to get their hands on some exciting rewards and achievements. Sharkmob AB’s latest battle royale title has a lot of missions with varying difficulties, and while most are rather straightforward to accomplish, some are a bit complicated.

One such mission in the game is the Casus Belli quest, which tasks players with doing more than just visiting places and grabbing quest items.

Completing this quest will require a lot of combat and weapon-specific tasks that will force the player out of their comfort zone and make them play the game in a particular way.

Primarily, five steps are required to complete the Casus Belli quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, and today’s guide will look to go over each of them in detail.

Completing the Casus Belli quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

As mentioned, five main steps are required to complete the quest in the battle royale title:

Deal 300 damage

Down three players with a double barrelled shotgun

Hit 40 Headshots with the burst rifle

Eliminate two bloodhunted players

Eliminate enemies from clan Brujah

While the initial missions are quite straightforward to accomplish, the later ones are rather complicated to pull off. Players might need to invest a considerable amount of time in the game before they are able to round out the quest in its entirety.

Step 1: Deal 300 damage

The first step is very straightforward, and all players will have to do here is to inflict 300 damage on opponents in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. This will not take more than one match to accomplish, and if players are able to hold their own against others, they will easily be able to accomplish this step.

Step 2: Down three players with a double barrelled shotgun

Shotguns aren’t exactly easy to use in a battle royale game, especially for players who are new to the title and are still getting the hang of all the various mechanics. Its limited range makes this a tricky challenge, and taking down three enemies with a double-barrelled shotgun can feel like a chore.

One effective method would be to pair the shotgun with another long-range weapon like an AK or Sniper, and after bringing the enemy low enough, finishing them off with the shotgun.

Alternatively, using an archetype that’s good at closing distances in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is an option. Double-barrelled shotguns are deadly at point-blank range, and players can use the right archetype to dash in, secure the kill, and dash right back out.

Step 3: Hit 40 headshots with a burst rifle

This step will probably take players hours to complete, and it’s advised that they don’t seek to complete it actively. First, burst rifles are only available in Entity camps in Prague. Second, players will have to get the headshots on other enemy players and not Entity hunters for it to count as progression.

Hence, players looking to complete this quest actively will need to start every round near Entity camps and keep grinding it out until they find a good burst rifle, which they will need to use to get headshots on other players.

This is one of the biggest reasons why it’s advised that casual players don't seek to actively complete this part of the quest and slowly make progress towards the 40-kill mark as they play and enjoy the game. Sooner or later, those 40 burst rifle headshots will eventually come in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

Step 4: Eliminate two bloodhunted players

The fourth step that players will need to complete is to take down two bloodhunted players in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. Bloodhunted players are the ones who have broken the Masquerade, either by being seen doing vampiric things or by killing a mortal.

One will be able to distinguish bloodhunted players by noticing their bright red outline, and they will also be marked on the map as red dots.

Bloodhunted players are usually targeted by everyone else, so players need to be cautious when trying to kill one as others may be lying in wait as well.

Step 5: Eliminate enemies from clan Brujah

Compared to the two previous steps, this one is very straightforward, and all players need to do is eliminate players who are using archetypes from the Brujah clan (Brute or the Vandal).

To recognize players who are using Brujah clan archetypes, keeping an eye out for characters that are leaping long distances in the game is recommended. This is the class' universal ability, and players can use this as a cue to focus on taking them down.

Edited by Danyal Arabi