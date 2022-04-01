All upcoming PS4 and PS5 games of April 2022

March 2022 brought some amazing titles for the PS4 and the PS5, including Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and GhostWire Tokyo. The first-party PlayStation studios also stepped up with Gran Turismo 7, which brought aggressive microtransaction and mandatory online requirements.

The PlayStation console family’s PS4 and PS5 are two of the most popular consoles among players. With a strong portfolio of first-party developers such as Santa Monica Studios, Guerrilla Games, and Insomniac, Sony’s gaming division has established itself as a market leader.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what’s coming to the PS4 and PS5 in April 2022.

What are some of the best PS4 and PS5 games coming out in April 2022?

While April 2022 might not be as exciting for a PlayStation player as February or March, there are quite a few titles worth giving a try.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, set to be released on April 5, will take players across the epic saga of all nine movies.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is a remaster of the iconic title from 1999. Square Enix has faithfully remastered the title, and it seems to be in a similar vein to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster.

Towards the end of the month, PlayStation players will see the arrival of Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. While the former is a new battle royale game set in the World of Darkness, the latter is an expanded re-imagining of 2013's The Stanley Parable.

Besides new games, players will be able to claim Hood: Outlaws and Legends, Spongebob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom, and Slay the Spire this April as part of PlayStation Plus.

List of all games releasing on PS4 and PS5 in April 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

MLB The Show 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch) - April 5, 2022

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition (PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Slipstream (PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 7, 2022

Metal Dogs (PS4, Nintendo Switch) - April 8, 2022

Chernobylite (PS5, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

Lumote: the Mastermote Chronicles (Windows PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

MotoGP 22 (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 21, 2022

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (Windows PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox) - April 22, 2022

Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5, PC) - April 27, 2022

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox) - April 27, 2022

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh