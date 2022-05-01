Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, how to download, system requirements, platforms, and more

The free-to-play battle royale title, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, has already garnered a strong number of followers due to its fun and intuitive gameplay structure, bringing a breath of fresh air to the already crowded battle royale genre.
Developed and published by Sharkmob, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is based on the tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade and is part of the larger World of Darkness series.
Originally created by Mark Rein-Hagen for White Wolf Publishing, World of Darkness is a series of tabletop role-playing games originally consisting of seven core lines which were later expanded with 11 more lines with the reboot, Chronicles of Darkness.
Bloodhunt expands on the series of video game adaptations of the World of Darkness, taking the franchise into the battle royale genre. The game launched as an early access version back in September last year and received a full release on April 27, 2022, for Windows PC and the PlayStation 5.
System requirements and how to download Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the free-to-play battle royale title
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is set in the streets and rooftops of Prague in the World of Darkness. The game takes place following a vampire gathering in the city, after which a war between the vampire sects broke out, leading to the Second Inquisition becoming involved.
Players take on the role of vampires trying to survive the sect war. As part of the gameplay, they will battle each other and a vampire-hunting entity trying to exterminate the vampires.
Players can either fight solo or as part of a team, using ranged weapons, melee weapons, and different vampiric powers. As part of the gameplay loop, players also need to conceal their vampire identities from humans by masquerading.
The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam. Here's a look at the system requirements for PC.
Minimum System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (CPU): Intel i5 - 7400 / AMD Ryzen 1300X or better
- Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Hard Disk Drive (HDD)
Recommended System Requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor (CPU): Intel i7 - 8700K /AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better
- Memory (RAM): 16 GB RAM
- Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX Vega 64 or better
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Solid State Drive (SSD) Strongly Recommended
How to download on PC
- To play Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt on PC, players need a Steam account and install the Steam desktop application. Existing players can skip the following two steps.
- To get a Steam account, head over to https://store.steampowered.com/ and create a steam account.
- Then download the steam application and log into the account.
- Head over to the store, search for the title and open the game’s page.
- Click on PLAY GAME to add it to the library. Then head over to the library and click on the download icon.
- Once the game is downloaded, click on play, and the title will launch.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale title available on both PC and PS5. As a free-to-play title, it does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription.