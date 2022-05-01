Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, how to download, system requirements, platforms, and more

The free-to-play battle royale title, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, has already garnered a strong number of followers due to its fun and intuitive gameplay structure, bringing a breath of fresh air to the already crowded battle royale genre.

Developed and published by Sharkmob, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is based on the tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade and is part of the larger World of Darkness series.

Originally created by Mark Rein-Hagen for White Wolf Publishing, World of Darkness is a series of tabletop role-playing games originally consisting of seven core lines which were later expanded with 11 more lines with the reboot, Chronicles of Darkness.

Bloodhunt expands on the series of video game adaptations of the World of Darkness, taking the franchise into the battle royale genre. The game launched as an early access version back in September last year and received a full release on April 27, 2022, for Windows PC and the PlayStation 5.

System requirements and how to download Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the free-to-play battle royale title

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is set in the streets and rooftops of Prague in the World of Darkness. The game takes place following a vampire gathering in the city, after which a war between the vampire sects broke out, leading to the Second Inquisition becoming involved.

PlayStation @PlayStation From the agile Brute to the disruptive Enforcer — which class have you tried in Bloodhunt? Available now on PS5: play.st/Bloodhunt From the agile Brute to the disruptive Enforcer — which class have you tried in Bloodhunt? Available now on PS5: play.st/Bloodhunt https://t.co/f2144k5WpR

Players take on the role of vampires trying to survive the sect war. As part of the gameplay, they will battle each other and a vampire-hunting entity trying to exterminate the vampires.

Players can either fight solo or as part of a team, using ranged weapons, melee weapons, and different vampiric powers. As part of the gameplay loop, players also need to conceal their vampire identities from humans by masquerading.

The game is available on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC via Steam. Here's a look at the system requirements for PC.

Minimum System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel i5 - 7400 / AMD Ryzen 1300X or better

Intel i5 - 7400 / AMD Ryzen 1300X or better Memory (RAM): 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 or better

Nvidia GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Additional Notes: Hard Disk Drive (HDD)

Recommended System Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System (OS): Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor (CPU): Intel i7 - 8700K /AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better

Intel i7 - 8700K /AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or better Memory (RAM): 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX Vega 64 or better

Nvidia GTX 1080 / Radeon RX Vega 64 or better DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space Additional Notes: Solid State Drive (SSD) Strongly Recommended

PlayStation @PlayStation Leap into Bloodhunt today on PS5. Get started with vampiric gameplay tips, from blood type benefits to procuring powerful gear: play.st/3MzymWu Leap into Bloodhunt today on PS5. Get started with vampiric gameplay tips, from blood type benefits to procuring powerful gear: play.st/3MzymWu https://t.co/tEhAAg8lDc

How to download on PC

To play Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt on PC, players need a Steam account and install the Steam desktop application. Existing players can skip the following two steps.

To get a Steam account, head over to https://store.steampowered.com/ and create a steam account.

Then download the steam application and log into the account.

Head over to the store, search for the title and open the game’s page.

Click on PLAY GAME to add it to the library. Then head over to the library and click on the download icon.

Once the game is downloaded, click on play, and the title will launch.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale title available on both PC and PS5. As a free-to-play title, it does not require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

