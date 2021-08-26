Bloodhunt in Gamescom 2021: Gameplay and early access release revealed

Bloodhunt, a free-to-play Battle Royale game set in the Vampire The Masquerade universe, revealed an early access date during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

Originating from the World of Darkness tabletop games, Vampire: The Masquerade has grown a cult following over the years. Bloodhunt is the latest video game adaptation of the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise.

The free-to-play game puts a unique twist on the overcrowded Battle Royale genre by putting the players in the shoes of a vampire trying to survive the war between different vampire sects.

Bloodhunt Early Access begins September 7 on Steam! Welcome back to Prague Kindred! pic.twitter.com/SRX48doDwb — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) August 25, 2021

Bloodhunt officially announced the early access release during the Gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will be available as an early access title from September 7, 2021

The free-to-play Battle Royale title, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is set in the World of Darkness and on the streets and rooftops of the Czech city of Prague.

The game takes place following a vampire gathering in Prague, after which a war between the different vampire sects breaks out, which causes the Second Inquisition to become involved.

The Original Score of Bloodhunt - Entity - For this track, we wanted to create a feeling of a powerful force that is to be reckoned with. This was the last song that we can share at this point, but there is a lot more music to enjoy in Bloodhunt! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/J0LqkuMXsx — Bloodhunt (@Bloodhunt) August 23, 2021

The players take the roles of vampires who are trying to survive the sect war, by battling both each other and other entity who tries to exterminate vampires.

The players can choose to fight on their own or in a team, and use ranged weapons, melee weapons, as well as vampiric powers to conceal their identities as vampires from humans, through a practice called the Masquerade.

Developed by Sharkmob, Bloodhunt has announced it will launch early access from September 7, 2021 on Windows PC through steam, and interested players can sign up from bloodhunt.com.

With its unique interpretation of a Battle Royale game, set in a well-established World of Darkness, Bloodhunt is certainly going to be a game to watch out for.

