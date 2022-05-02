How to complete Track Record quest in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has had lots of item hunt quests from launch, each providing players with various rewards. One such quest is the Track Record provided by Maia in Elysium, in which users need to venture out and track down music for the social hub.

It’s considered an important task by gamers in the battle royale game. However, it’s not all that easy to accomplish.

Many Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt players have been having a hard time completing this mission and not being able to come across the various locations where the Track Records are.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help those struggling with the quest and make it significantly easier to come across the records in Sharkmob AB’s latest battle royal title.

Completing Track Record quest in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

To complete the Track Record quest in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, users must hunt down four different parts of the record throughout the game’s map. As these are there in separate locations all over the place, they will have to invest in a fair bit of traveling to acquire them.

Hence, to complete the quest, gamers should go to the following locations and collect the different parts of the Track Record.

1) Maia’s Terrace

The first record can be found near the quest giver herself, and players will need to venture into Maia’s turf and head to the terrace. After reaching the location, they must then climb over the red square nearby, visible on the map.

To those unaware, these red markers in Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodline act as vague indicators of quest objectives and points of interest that users must investigate. Hence, near the marker on the terrace, they will find a lush bar, and they will need to head inside.

The bar will have a red roof, making it pretty hard to miss, and inside the bar, gamers will find a set of paintings, next to which will be the first record for the quest.

2) Divine Disco

The next record for the Track Record quest in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline will be in the Divine Disco, defined as Prague’s hottest nightclub. When the game starts, and players are on the map, they should spawn as close to the venue as possible.

They will be able to enter the establishment through any of the three entrance points present on the bottom floor.

Once the combatants have made their way into the Divine Disco, they need to search for the DJ booth located at the far end of the building. The second record for the quest will be there, next to the computers at the DJ station.

3) Skylounge

Users can find the third record in the Skylpunge of the map. They will need to head to the establishment and make their way to the roof to obtain it. Scaling the building will be the ideal way of reaching the designated spot to find the record.

After reaching the roof, gamers will be required to walk to the area’s south side until they reach a red room filled with separate booths. They will also be able to spot various paintings lining the walls of the place.

After making their way in, players will find the record sitting there on one of the sofas in a booth.

4) Memorial Park

The final record for the quest is not exactly present in Memorial Park, but users will need to reach a location between the Park and the Ark Gallery. To get to it in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, they must first make it to the Park and search for a darkened alley between some buildings.

To make the search easier, the map will also provide a red marker for it, and upon traveling there, gamers will come across some heaps of trash. By wading through them, they will be able to get their hands on the final record.

The easiest way to reach this location will be to scale the building and then drop down into the alley instead of running around the building until individuals see an entrance.

Edited by Ravi Iyer