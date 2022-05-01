Is Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt crossplay on PS5 and PC?

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is a free-to-play battle royale game set in the universe of the Vampire: The Masquerade tabletop RPG, in which vampires dwell alongside humans in secrecy and jealously preserve their existence.

Two squads of vampires fight on the streets of Prague in Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt. Relying on their vampire clan, the players choose a character archetype.

Each Bloodhunt Clan possesses unique superhuman abilities such as invisibility and super speed. The vampires can all deploy buildings and jump, giving the game a plethora of architectural elements.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt crossplay options

Crossplay will be automatically enabled in all versions of Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodhunt. As a result, gamers will be able to compete against players from any system.

Disabling crossplay in the PS5 version of the game is an alternative, although doing this is likely to create difficulties in locating matches and is not advisable.

This option is not available on the PC. According to the official crossplay description, the possibility of doing so on the PS5 is due to technological limitations.

When starting a Bloodhunt match, crossplay begins, with the Elysium center area showcasing only participants along with the same system as the user. This implies that while users on PC and PS5 can engage in matches, interactions at Elysium are limited to players on the same system.

Also, it's worth noting that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt doesn't support cross-advancement because the same account may be used to check in on both devices. The game's advancement, achievements, and play stats are all platform-specific.

This implies that if users play on both PC and PS5, they'll have to level up and unlock cosmetics individually. Trophy/Achievement unlocks, too, are platform-specific.

Regarding crossplay balancing, the publisher claims that the enhancements to gamepad compatibility should enable a much more equitable balance across control ways. However, it will make tweaks and adjustments depending on feedback and testing in the future.

The game's release date was revealed in a new teaser posted to the official PlayStation YouTube platform, which also discussed the game's integration with DualSense controller capabilities.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt release date and pre-order bonuses

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will be released on April 27 for PC and PS5. The game is free to play, but fans can get special customizations and 1000 Tokens for the in-game shop if they pre-order the Founder's Ultimate Edition.

During the game's Early Access stage, the weaponry and Clan powers were modified. The map was expanded to span more Prague, and a unique archetype, the vicious Clan Ventrue Enforcer, was introduced.

Bloodhunt's pre-alpha test received great feedback from reviewers and fans in general, and it will be intriguing to see how the game has progressed since then.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar