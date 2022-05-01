Top 7 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines mods on PC

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines came out on PC in 2004 to a mixed critical response. However, Troika Games’ last game to be released still garners an enthusiastic fan following, owing to the terrific modding community around the game.

The PC Role-playing game in its release state was painstakingly bug-ridden, and at that point, it seemed that it could use at least a year more of development. However, it’s still one of the most beloved vampire-themed games to ever be released, be it on PC or consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines’ modding community is a testimony that an active modding community can fix a broken mess and inject new life into it for years past its release.

While some Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines mods on PC have fixed countless game-breaking bugs and restored cut content, some have featured new content, ranging from overhauled gameplay mechanics to new vampire clan additions and so forth.

Note: The mods in the list are in no particular order.

Seven best Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines mods that PC gamers can get their hands on

1) VTMB Unofficial Patch

Patching a game after its release was not the norm back in the day. And suffice to say, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines needed a lot of patching and bug fixing after it was rushed to release.

This is where the community came in and did all the dirty work to put the broken mess into a playable state. The project hasn’t stopped since. The most recent unofficial patch, version 11.2, was released on April 29, 2022.

2) VTMB Unofficial Patch Plus

The Bloodlines Unofficial Patch developers didn’t stop at merely fixing the bugs. They even restored cut content into the game.

They had to dig up from the game’s files and rebuild some of it from the ground up, culminating in the VTMB Unofficial Patch Plus mod.

3) VTMB: Prelude

This mod is a fan-made expansion, acting as the prequel to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines.

Players will fill the shoes of a human-vampire hunter, a member of the Society of Leopold that acts as a modern-day Inquisition fighting the Satanic spawn (Kindred). The mod features plenty of new models, effects, and dialogs.

4) VTMB: Camarilla Edition

VTMB: Camarilla Edition is a huge overhaul of the game that completely changes the game mechanics, from Feeding and Regeneration, to how Bloodpool and Disciplines work, giving the player a completely new experience with Bloodlines.

5) VTM: The Final Nights

This expansion-sized mod is built upon the Camarilla Edition, incorporating the blood timer system, pedestrian blood dolls, and the new combat system.

With seven completely brand new clans, five new disciplines, extra quests, new NPCs, new game mechanics, and new music, the features of the Final Nights seem endless.

6) Antitribu Mod

After playing as members of the seven vampire clans of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, Antitriby is the ideal mod to get your hands on.

It adds “seven new clans with over ten new Disciplines that use completely new mechanics previously deemed impossible, such as shapeshifting into monstrous forms, summoning deadly creatures to aid you and manipulate your surrounding in ways that change the very dynamic of the game.”

7) Clan Quest

The mod provides each of the seven base vampire clans a distinct and meaningful questline, depicting their mythos and inner workings.

The Clan Quest mod features 12 new quests, one of which is a brand new Sabbat storyline that pits the player against Kindred in LA.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar