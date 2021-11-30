Top 5 expansion-like mods for Stardew Valley that add new locations and NPCs

Stardew Valley came out in February 2016. It is a matter of sheer surprise that even after close to 6 years since its release, this indie farming game continues to sell copies and enjoys a healthy player base.

While the game’s solo developer, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, has updated the game with chunky content packs free of cost, the latest being the large 1.5 update, the modding community also continues to bring life to the indie gem.

Mods for Stardew Valley range from aesthetic changes to large location mods that add new map spaces consisting of new buildings, characters and so much more. These expansion-like Stardew Valley mods give players a whole lot to do in a new playthrough.

Exploring new locations, meeting new townspeople, witnessing their heart events are all great experiences that modding brings to the table.

Best expansion-like Stardew Valley mods that add new locations and NPCs

5. Lunna - Astray in Stardew Valley

Lunna - Astray in Stardew Valley (Image via Rafseazz)

The mod adds Lunna, a girl with a secret past. As the player befriends Lunna and progresses through her story, they get to travel to the land she hails from, which is named Umuwi. Players also get to meet three more fully-fledged characters after going to Umuwi. There are multiple story arcs to follow in the mod.

Download: Nexus link.

4. Aspen

Players get to meet Aspen living in the Saloon, where Gus let her stay after Joja’s accident had blocked the path leading to his house from the Stardew Valley town square. This outgoing and kind girl can be seen interacting with a lot of townsfolk including Linus.

Following the railroad being accessible in the game, the path to her place also opens up as a result. She lives in a farmhouse and attends to his own farm to the north of the railroad in Stardew Valley.

Download: Nexus link.

3. East Scarp

This mod adds a new town to the east of JojaMart. East Scarp comes with five fully-fledged NPCs, each with their own set of heart events to follow. Moreover, East Scarp adds new fish, new mining locations, and a plethora of secrets to uncover.

There are also additional NPCs that integrate really well into this mod, which can be found on the mod description page.

Download: Nexus link.

2. Ridgeside Village

Ridgeside Village is undisputedly the biggest mod when it comes to the size of the new location and the sheer number of new NPCs. It is a huge town located to the northwest of Pelican Town, accessible through a cable car.

The mod boasts a staggering 12,000 lines of new dialog, over 50 new NPCs of which 12 are marriage candidates. Ridgeside Village adds new questlines, two new festivals, mining locations, items, fish, weapons, clothes, and so much more.

Download: Nexus link.

1. Stardew Valley Expanded

This mod is the long-standing king when it comes to this genre of Stardew Valley mods. It reimagines the vanilla game map and adds new locations, along with 26 new NPCs with expansive heart events.

Stardew Valley Expanded also features new items, music, questlines, festivals, and many miscellaneous additions, and yet it feels integrated into the vanilla experience like it is officially a part of the game itself.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Download: Nexus link.

Edited by Rohit Mishra