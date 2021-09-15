Stardew Valley guide: Essential tips for beginners

Stardew Valley is one of the most popular social simulators out there. Released in 2016, it has amassed quite a player base since then. It only takes between 50 and 60 hours of gameplay to "beat," so many players have completed the game multiple times. Given that it's been around for so long and beaten so many times, there are a lot of tips and tricks that players have discovered throughout the game's history. Here are some of the best bits of information for beginners.

Useful tips and tricks for Stardew Valley beginners

1. Selling crops at the right time

Selling particular crops in certain seasons can really maximize profits for players. Crops are usually the best source of income, but some can be sold for more during their seasons, which can go a long way towards making players money. Here are some of the best times to sell certain crops/fruits:

Strawberries in spring

Rhubarbs in spring

Coffee in spring and summer

Starfruit in summer

Blueberries in summer

Having an all-encompassing garden can be huge for players and can make them a lot of money. (Image via Stardew Valley)

2. Find out who likes what

Giving gifts is one of the best ways to improve players' relationships with NPCs. This can go a long way towards getting Stardew Valley NPCs to milestone heart levels, which often changes their behavior and can lead to more down the road. Some NPCs, 12 of them to be precise, can be married, so this interaction is crucial for them. They have to reach the maximum hearts before getting married, and giving gifts is a great way of doing that.

3. Watch TV

Watching TV, especially before bed, is a great way to get a leg up on the next day. There are three channels that can be very helpful: Weather, Survival, and Cooking. Watching any one of these can offer insights on what the weather will be, survival tips, and good cooking recipes. This is an easy way for players to get tips within the game and they won't have to look elsewhere.

4. Prioritize crops at the beginning

Crops are the name of the game, and they're the best way to get off the ground, financially speaking. Investing in the right ones can be a real game-changer for early-game players. Potatoes are one of the best, as they sell for a lot and can yield multiple from one seed.

