Stardew Valley guide to Ginger Island: Everything you need to know

Most Stardew Valley events take place in Pelican Town. It's the main locale for players and NPCs alike, but it's not the only location in the game. There are several islands in an archipelago that is visible from the main place where players exist. There is only one that players can visit however, and that is Ginger Island.

Ginger Island is an alternate location for players to explore and visit. It's Leo's initial home before the player befriends him and he moves to Pelican Town. It is the home of Golden Walnuts, which is a currency the parrots use. Here's everything a player needs to know about Ginger Island.

Complete guide to Ginger Island in Stardew Valley

Ginger Island is the only island available to visit in the entire visible archipelago, though other islands can be seen from the boat on the way to Ginger Island. Players can return to Stardew Valley at any time for free by entering the boat on the southern beach of the island.

In the same way as the Greenhouse, crops that are planted on Ginger Island are not affected by the current season, so they can always grow, even if it is technically winter or summer.

There are four areas on the island: Island North, Island South, Island West, and Island East. Island South is where the player will land first. There, players will find the dock, a small beach, and a warp location for a Warp Totem Island or Island Obelisk. There is also a ruined building that is the site for a beach resort in the future. Leo will guide Stardew Valley players from here.

In order to make progress on Ginger Island, players will need to collect and spend Golden Walnuts, which the parrots of the island will offer hints for. These can be used to unlock certain places on the island for further explanation.

Golden walnuts are the currency on Ginger Island. (Image via Stardew Valley)

There are several places to go to at each section of the island, but golden walnuts are the key. Once Stardew Valley players have unlocked all areas, they can trade the rest of their walnuts for Qi's Gems.

