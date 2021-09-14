Who is Leo in Stardew Valley?

There are lots of NPCs in Stardew Valley. Only 12 of them, like Abigail or Sebastian, can be married. Others exist just to enrich the game and assign tasks to players. That's the purpose of Leo in Stardew Valley, and here's all the information about him.

Leo in Stardew Valley: A guide

Leo is a young boy who initially lived on Ginger Island. His parents were tragically lost at sea, and since then, he considers the parrots inhabiting the island as his family.

At first, Leo is too shy to talk to the players. This changes after the latter makes friends with the island's parrots by giving them Golden Walnuts. This can be done by giving 10 Golden Walnuts to the first parrot sitting by the turtle.

Ginger Island is the initial home of Leo, an NPC in Stardew Valley. (Image via Stardew Valley)

When players reach six hearts of friendship with Leo, he moves to the mainland of Stardew Valley. Here, he becomes friends with Linus, Jas, Vincent and Penny. After reaching six hearts and moving away, he will live in a treehouse in The Mountain. He will visit his old home on Sundays and Mondays.

Giving gifts is the best method to improve one's relationship with Leo. He loves duck feathers, mangoes, ostrich eggs and poi. It doesn't end there as he is also fond of dragon teeth, mango sticky rice, nautilus shells, quartz, rainbow shells, sea urchins and spice berries.

Leo dislikes chanterelle, common mushrooms, daffodils, dandelions, ginger, hazelnuts, leeks, magma caps, pickles, purple mushrooms, salmonberries, snow yams, wild horseradish and winter roots.

The list goes on as he also despises berries, holly, hops, mead, morel, pale ale, oil, pina colada, triple shot espresso, unmilled rice and wine. It's safe to say that Leo is not a fan of alcohol.

Leo can reach a maximum of 10 hearts of friendship with the player, just like all other (non-married) NPCs. Giving him gifts and love will help with that, but players must take note of his preferences.

