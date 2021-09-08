Who is Abigail in Stardew Valley?

There are tons of characters in Stardew Valley and they all have some purpose. Many of them, 12 to be exact, can actually be married by the player. Abigail is one of those NPCs, much like Sebastian.

Here's the complete guide to Abigail in Stardew Valley.

I'm married. To Abigail Stardew Valley. My life is fufilled. :) — Momoka! ❤🧡💛💚💙💜 (@momokagator) September 5, 2021

Stardew Valley: Who is Abigail?

Abigail is a Stardew Valley villager, one that can be married, who lives in Pierre's General Store in Pelican Town. On sunny days during the Fall, Summer and Spring, she can be found standing at the bridge to the east of the general store.

The game's developers, in development update 12, had this to say about Abigail:

“Abigail lives at the general store with her parents. She sometimes fights with her mom, who worries about Abigail’s 'alternative lifestyle'. Her mom has the following to say: 'I wish Abby would dress more appropriately and stop dyeing her hair blue. She has such a wonderful natural hair color, just like her grandmother did. Oh, and I wish she’d find some wholesome interests instead of this occult nonsense she’s into.' You might find Abigail alone in the graveyard, or maybe out in a rainstorm looking for frogs.”

Abigail lives with her father, Pierre, and her mother, Caroline, who will often comment on her concerns about Abigail's interests and hobbies. Abigail is good friends with both Sam and Sebastian.

Abigail can be gifted two gifts a week and once on her birthday to increase their relationship with the Stardew Valley player, which is indicated by hearts.

so so so into stardew valley atm. trying to figure out whether to date leah or abigail tho 🌝 — lily ! (@forestkorok) September 7, 2021

Abigail loves amethyst, banana pudding, blackberry cobbler, chocolate cake, pufferfish, pumpkins and spicy eels. She likes quartz, as well. She dislikes sugar and wild horseradish. Abigail hates clay and holly.

These gifts can determine how much the player's relationship can change with Abigail, and whether or not it is better or worse.

Abigail is best described as eccentric, especially according to her mom. (Image via Stardew Valley)

Also Read

Abigail will initially be at Pierre's General Store on any day except Saturday. She will start with two hearts of relationship with the player.

Edited by R. Elahi