Stardew Valley Secret Notes: How to find them, uses, and more

Secret notes are collectibles in Stardew Valley. The items can be collected by players between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in-game. There are several different secret notes that players can acquire. The following is a complete guide to Stardew Valley's secret notes collectibles.

What are these secret notes? Going full detective in Stardew Valley 💜https://t.co/1fnOnWngyh pic.twitter.com/bqmpazuFU3 — Kate Zade (@Kate_Zade) September 4, 2021

Secret notes in Stardew Valley

They can be unlocked whenever players walk from the farm to the bus stop between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stardew Valley players will see a cutscene involving "Shadow Guy" running away from them. The "A Winter Mystery" Stardew Valley quest will be added to the journal after the cutscene.

Footsteps will lead Stardew Valley players to the next location for the Shadow Guy. He will give players a magnifying glass, which they can use to find the secret notes doing everyday activities, like digging and chopping trees, killing monsters, mining, and fishing. Here are the chances to find a secret note doing certain activities:

Weeds- 0.9%

Monsters- 3.3%

Chopping trees- 0.5% each hit

Artifact spot- 11% after artifact checks and winter forage checks

Stone- 0.75%

Resource clump- 5%

Giant crop- 100%

The first secret note is a letter from Abigail's diary detailing the things she loves. The second is Sam's holiday shopping list. The third appears to be in Leah's handwriting with her favorite dinner combinations.

The fourth secret note involves a list of parts still needed for Maru to complete an invention. The fifth is from Penny, and it details what people in her life like and dislike. The sixth is special food orders from particular characters.

The seventh secret note involves a letter regarding Harvey, Elliot, and Shane, but it's unclear who it's from. The eighth is a letter from Haley and Emily's parents about their favorite gifts. The ninth is Alex's training diet. The tenth is unlocked after completing Qi's challenge.

some miscellaneous stardew valley secret notes i’ve found lately pic.twitter.com/Cf7nniHJuy — jo (@RlOTGRLS) March 18, 2021

The 11th note is just a picture. The 12th gives hints on where to find treasure. The 13th has a hint on where to find something. The 14th note says someone hid something in the community center. The 15th has information on the mermaid show.

The 22nd secret note involves Qi's secret in the dark tunnel. Image via Stardew Valley

Also Read

The 16th through the 21st secret notes are also just pictures. The 22nd note is from Qi about her secret in the tunnel. The 23rd is a misspelled invitation to the secret woods. The 24th is a page from Jasper's book. The final secret note is about a missing necklace at the bathhouse.

Edited by Srijan Sen