The best Stardew Valley mods to use in September 2021

Released in 2016, Stardew Valley has been one of the most popular social simulators to play. Though Animal Crossing: New Horizons shot to stardom after its March 2020 release, it's a Nintendo exclusive. Nintendo is infamous for hoarding its games and it's very difficult to get a hold of them without a Nintendo console. Stardew Valley has tapped into that market.

While Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games, it has a very small target audience, whereas Stardew Valley does not. Plus, it allows for mods, which Nintendo will never do. The original game is fun, but mods allow for a lot more possibilities. Here are some of the best mods to use for Stardew Valley as of September 2021.

Best mods for Stardew Valley as of September 2021

Map Editor

Map Editor allows players to easily make changes to their map by copying and pasting one tile from one location anywhere else in the game. It is a helpful tool that makes laying out a farm much simpler and quicker.

Diverse Stardew Valley

This mod, as the name suggests, adds a lot of diversity to the game. This mod allows players to add "ethnic, cultural, gender identity and body type diversity".

Hot Spring

The bathouse in Stardew Valley poses some difficulty for players as it's one of the least enjoyable parts of the game. It clashes with the rest of the game, but with this mod, that can be fixed.

The bathhouse, which is one of the worst parts of the game, can be modded. Image via Stardew Valley

Coii's Hair Set Packs

This mod allows players to pick their perfect hairstyle for their farmer. This allows for a lot more creativity and customization than the regular game. It also provides a way for players to fully express themselves with their farmer. It has tons of different styles available.

Pokemon Retextures

Pokemon aren't actually in the game, but can be added through a modded texture pack. This can change how livestock look as well as turning buildings into Pokemon gyms, which is perfect for Pokemon fans.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod