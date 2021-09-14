Where to find Golden Walnuts in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley's 1.5 Update introduced Ginger Island, a new location in the game where players can obtain rare Golden Walnuts. There are 130 Golden Walnuts spread across the map, which players can trade in to earn rare rewards in the game. Furthermore, players can even trade Golden Walnuts for Qi Gems.

Here's where players can find all 130 Golden Walnuts on Stardew Valley's Ginger Island.

Locations of Golden Walnuts in Stardew Valley

Eastern Ginger Island

The first Golden Walnut that players can find on Ginger Island is on the eastern side of the island near Leo's hut. Once players have located the walnut in a tree near Leo's hut, they must then offer it to the first parrot on the top right side of the screen outside Leo's hut.

Upon doing so, the parrot will offer hints to locate 123 of the 130 locations where Golden Walnuts can be found. Here's where Stardew Valley players can find Golden Walnuts on the eastern side of Ginger Island.

On the bush inside Gem Birds Shrine puzzle

By trading a banana at the altar outside Leo's hut

Successfully winning at the Darts Game in Pirate Cove

On the tree inside Leo's hut

Placing a banana on the altar next to the staircase leading to Leo's hut and trading it for Golden Walnuts

At the southmost bush on the path to Gem Birds Shrine puzzle

Western Ginger Island

There are several quests a Stardew Valley player must complete to get their hands on Golden Walnuts in the western part of Ginger Island.

Completing the Pirate's Wife Quest

Harvesting melon, wheat, and garlic (in that order) on the Gourmand Frog's request

Completing a Simon Says puzzle in a cave north of Tiger Slime Grove

Hitting the whack-a-mole animal on the beach

Defeating slimes around the map

Harvesting crops

By mining the mussel rocks which can be found south of the Ginger Island farm

Fishing anywhere on Ginger Island

Finding X patterns in the sand and tilling that area

Northern Ginger Island

Digging in the center of rock circles, flower circles, and other similar patterns

At the bush on the path to the left of the entrance of the Volcano Dungeon

North of the dungeon entrance

In the general vicinity of the Volcano Dungeon

Southern Ginger Island

Playing the mermaid's song with a flute on a rainy day

Playing the Darts Game at PIrate's Cove on a non-rainy day

Apart from these area-specific locations and tasks, Golden Walnuts can also be found by fishing anywhere on Stardew Valley's Ginger Island. Players can get up to 5 walnuts just from fishing. Now that players know where to look for the walnuts, they can find them with ease on the island and trade them for rare items.

