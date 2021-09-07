Fishing in Stardew Valley: How to catch, where to find, recipes and more

Stardew Valley is a hit social simulator for PC players and can mirror a lot of real life activities. Fishing is one of those activities that can be done whenever players want.

Fish in Stardew Valley can be very important. They have a lot of uses, and it can be very beneficial to know where to find certain ones. Fishing can be done in all water bodies in the game, but some are better than others when it comes to finding and catching fish. Here's everything on Stardew Valley fishing.

Guide to fish in Stardew Valley

Fish can be found in oceans, lakes, rivers, and other underground locations. Most of them can be caught using a fishing pole but others require crab pots. Fish will only spawn at certain times of the day or during certain seasons.

There are five different kinds of fish: mixed, smooth, sinker, floater and dart. After catching them, the name of the fish and its length are displayed.

Once the fish is hooked, a minigame to catch it will begin. The player will control a green bar, which will go up while left clicking or otherwise, plummet. The green bar will bounce against the boundaries of the minigame.

The catch meter will increase while the fish is kept inside the green area, but it will decrease when it's not. Once the catch meter is fulfilled, the game ends and the fish is caught. However, it will escape if the meter drops to empty.

The fish mini game that occurs when players have hooked a fish determines whether or not they catch the fish. (Image via Stardew Valley)

Fish can go into recipes to make food and other items for players. One fish (any variety), one seaweed and one rice will make a Maki Roll. Two sap and one fish will make Quality Fertilizer. One fish can be made into Sashimi, which is just fish sliced very thinly.

