Requiem, Skyrim's coveted roleplaying overhaul mod, finally comes to Special Edition

Requiem is a large overhaul mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which first came into being almost 10 years ago. While gamers have sworn by the Requiem experience of Skyrim for years now, the mod was only available for the Legendary Version of the game.

This is set to change as Requiem has been released for Skyrim Special Edition on December 30, 2021. The small passionate group of dedicated modders, writers, and testers behind the mod has consistently updated and refined the mod for the last 10 years on the Legendary Edition. However, with Requiem now available on Skyrim Special Edition, the mod is now available for a much wider pool of players.

Skyrim Special Edition with Requiem mod is not for the faint-hearted

The scope of the Requiem mod is enormous. While there is a common perception that Requiem increases the difficulty of Skyrim by a couple of notches, that’s only a reductionist way to look at things.

Inspired by a slew of old-school RPGs, Requiem overhauls the vanilla Skyrim experience by changing a wide array of gameplay aspects including enemy levels, races, perks, skill trees, combat, magic, and almost all other aspects of the game.

Requiem’s one of the biggest draws is the de-leveled world, which means players at early levels can only take on weaker enemies like mud crabs, and only at later levels will they feel comfortable enough to enter a battle with dangerous foes. This results in a much more methodical and organic roleplay experience.

The combat in Requiem mod makes stamina a key resource in battle. Running, sprinting, swinging swords, blocking, drawing an arrow - all of these tasks take stamina, and players have to keep a keen eye on this resource. Complete depletion of the stamina bar in battle will almost certainly mean death. In this regard, overhauled food items and alchemy also come into play.

Suffice to say, Requiem is not designed for a lackadaisical playthrough of Skyrim.

“Requiem’s mission and resulting gameplay changes are not suited for the average player who simply wants to explore vanilla Skyrim and then be done with it. Requiem’s world is dangerous and deadly for the unprepared and unskilled. Requiem requires patience, planning, and a willingness to invest time in growing your character from a humble adventurer into a true savior of Tamriel.” - Requiem Dev Team

Players can download the mod for Skyrim Special Edition from this link.

