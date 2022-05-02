How to complete the Damage Report quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

With Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt finally dropping for PC and the PlayStation 5, battle royale fans are having a great time with Sharkmob AB's latest title.

While the game itself is relatively straightforward, some players have been having a rather tough time wrapping their heads around some of the quests and missions that the title has to provide.

One of the quests that players will come face to face with as soon as they start the game is called the Damage Report. This mission acts as sort of an introductory lesson on The Entity and their camps all across the map.

PlayStation @PlayStation From the agile Brute to the disruptive Enforcer — which class have you tried in Bloodhunt? Available now on PS5: play.st/Bloodhunt From the agile Brute to the disruptive Enforcer — which class have you tried in Bloodhunt? Available now on PS5: play.st/Bloodhunt https://t.co/f2144k5WpR

It's highly recommended that players who are new to the game invest some time in completing this quest, as it will allow them to have a much better grasp on some of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's core mechanics.

However, some players seem to be struggling with completing the quest, and hopefully, today's guide will be able to help them out.

Completing Damage Report quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

Much like most other quests in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, Damage Report will make players travel all over the map in the game to complete it.

There are three locations that players will need to hit up to successfully finish the mission. Gamers will need to:

1) Visit Entity by Skybar

After obtaining the quest, the first thing that players will need to do is make their way to Skybar and head to the Entity camp located towards the northwest of the establishment. Players looking to clear this first stage of the quest instantly can look to spawn near the camp instead of running there from Skybar and making their way into the camp.

After heading inside and engaging in combat with Entity hunters, they will automatically be able to complete the first step.

It's important to note that for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt to recognize the first step as completed, players will need to enter the camp and engage the Entity hunters. Standing outside or exploring the outskirts of the camp will not be recognized as completion.

2) Visit Entity near Harbor

The next Entity that players will need to make their way to is the one located near the harbor. Players will need to make their way to the very northwest of Prague, which can be very quickly done by just spawning on the location.

However, if players are up for a more scenic route, they can just run there after spawning at a more secure location.

After reaching the harbor, players will need to search for the encampment, enter the area and once again encounter the Entity hunter there to complete this stage of the Damage Report.

Additionally, this encampment will have some extra speed loot, as players will come across a golden chest here. They will get a chance to get their hands on some valuable items and armaments here.

3) Visit Entity near Prince’s Haven

The final step of the Damage Report quest in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will make players go to the Entity camp near Prince's Haven. It's considered the largest camp in Prague and will also have more Entity Hunters here than the other areas in the game.

However, the camp itself is rather rewarding, and not just for the sake of completing the Damage Report mission. While the quest will automatically be completed as soon as players enter the area and take on the mob of enemies, it's advised that they stick around a little longer and look to clear it out completely.

After clearing the area, players will be able to get their hands on two golden chests, which will help them get much better gear very early in the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer