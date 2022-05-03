Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt has garnered a wide player base since its release a few days back. The vampire-themed Battle Royale features seven distinct archetypes spread across four powerful vampire clans battling for Prague.

Each of these archetypes possesses a unique skillset, and players have to choose their clan allegiance to define their playstyle with unique supernatural powers. Whether you prefer a sneaky surprise attack or like to dive straight into battle with all guns blazing, there is an archetype designed for every play style.

While the original tabletop RPG that this Battle Royale is based on featured 13 clans, the initial release of this new title has shipped with four. As of now, there are one or two archetypes per clan.

Three types of abilities are available to every archetype, and are known as powers:

Clan power, which is a movement ability shared by all archetypes within a clan

Passive power, which is always in effect (or activates automatically)

Archetype power, which is another activatable power like the clan power

Among the seven archetypes of Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the emergent metagame since release draws a picture of some dominating over the others. This may change after further rebalancing. However, here are the best archetypes in Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodhunt.

Best archetype classes in Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodhunt

5. Prowler (Nosferatu)

Prowler is what one would call a tracking class of Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodhunt. Prowler’s clan power, Vanish, is one of the best escape tools, as activating this power makes the player invisible and makes them move faster for a short time. Its passive skill makes it possible to sense wounded enemies, and its archetype skill, Scouting Famulus, can send out bats to check areas for potential danger.

Prowler is the best fit for someone who likes to play sneaky and lays low until the endgame.

4. Enforcer (Ventrue)

Enforcers are quite deadly in a firefight. As long as they do not attack, Enforcers are invulnerable through Flesh of Marble, their clan power. Meanwhile, Unyielding Charge, their archetype power, lets them charge forward to deal damage and temporarily silence enemies.

Since Bloodhunt is no doubt a combat-heavy battle royale, Enforcer is a really viable archetype due to its combat-focused build.

3. Siren (Toreador)

The character possesses the clan skill to send out projections and travel at will, a passive skill that charms civilians into friendship, and an archetype skill that blinds enemies by using pure beauty.

Suffice to say, Siren is a fun support character, if a bit lacking in the combat department. Regardless, the blinding ability makes Sirens pretty well-suited to escaping sticky situations.

2. Brute (Brujah)

As its name suggests, this archetype fills the frontline role in Vampire: the Masquerade - Bloodhunt. Brute’s skillset is an amalgamation of really powerful tools:

It can perform powerful jumps (the clan skill)

It can heal fast up to half health when not under attack (passive skill)

It can send out a shockwave that can stop bullets (archetype skill)

To sum it up, Brute has everything it takes to dominate in Bloodhunt.

1. Vandal (Brujah)

Vandal is arguably the best archetype among the current seven in Bloodhunt. Equipped with a clan skill to execute forward jumps, a passive skill to resist damage in close-quarter combat, and an archetype skill to cause earth shock that lifts and damages enemies, Vandal is cut out for close combat, unlike any other archetypes.

Usually, players playing the Vandal archetype would want to attract their enemies closer, where they can absorb the incoming damage with the passive and finish them off with earth shock.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee