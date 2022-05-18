Is V Rising in early access?

V Rising is yet another vampire adventure, developed by the creators of Battlerite and Bloodline Champions, Stunlock Studios.

The vampire craze is kicking in once again, with the likes of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt and the recently delayed Redfall being the center of gaming attention as of late.

Stunlock Studios has taken advantage of this by releasing their own vampire-centric title. This action-survival RPG sees players take control of a vampire with hopes of creating an empire and is currently in its early access stage.

V Rising has launched in early access

V Rising received a beta period back in March and is now available in early access form as of May 17, 2022. The developers have decided to release the game exclusively on Steam, which can now be bought.

A blog post on the game's Steam page detailed the following regarding the early access launch:

"This is of course only the beginning. V Rising is just entering Early Access, and while we feel there is much to do in Vardoran already, it’s far from complete. We have a lot of plans moving forward, and we’ll need your help in shaping the future of our game as we work towards an even bigger, even more amazing vampire journey."

Players can purchase the game and take part in the early access period for $19.99. With this purchase, they can provide feedback and help shape the future of the gothic fantasy.

The game is also available alongside a DLC bundle that grants players the Dracula's Relics Pack and Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline. It is currently available for $53.97.

If players don't want the entire bundle, they can get their hands on each DLC pack separately. They are listed at $9.99 for Dracula's Relics Pack and $29.99 for the Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline.

Purchasing all three gives players the following as outlined on the game's Steam page:

V Rising : Early Access to the base game.

: Early Access to the base game. Dracula's Relics Pack : Strike out into Vardoran in black, red, and gold. Whether on the battlefield in your iconic cloak or resting atop your extravagant throne, these colors represent a vampire with an ambition worthy of the next Dracula.

: Strike out into Vardoran in black, red, and gold. Whether on the battlefield in your iconic cloak or resting atop your extravagant throne, these colors represent a vampire with an ambition worthy of the next Dracula. Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline: This pack has been created for those who want to show off some extra love for V Rising and kindly wish to support the game further. The Founder's Pack: Eldest Bloodline rewards your support by unlocking exclusive items that will make you stand out on your vampire journey. Get three legendary shapeshift skins, exclusive castle customizations, the original soundtrack, and many great accessories to take your dark elegance to the next level.

No information has been released yet regarding a full launch. The early access period will last as long as Stunlock Studios feels it is necessary to ensure a polished and perfected experience.

