Starfield delayed to 2023 along with RedFall

Xbox and Bethesda have delayed Starfield to next year, along with Redfall. Both titles are now set for early 2023, with a gameplay deep-dive expected soon at the upcoming Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

To say Starfield is one of the most anticipated titles of the year is an understatement. The space RPG is Bethesda’s first new IP in over 25 years and has been in development for nearly a decade. The game was originally announced in 2018, and till now, only a few things are known about the title.

Bethesda Game Studio, the studio known for its iconic Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises, is often considered the father of modern RPGs and role-playing games. The titles developed are often filled with unprecedented details and opportunities, letting players get completely immersed, be it in a high-fantasy setting like Tamriel or post-apocalyptic America.

Originally set for November 11, 2022, the game has now been delayed to early 2023, along with Arkane Austin’s Redfall. While this is certainly unfortunate for fans hoping to travel to galaxies far, far away, it does promise a complete title unshackled from the curse of rushed deadlines and unfinished games.

Xbox’s upcoming flagship title, Starfield, has been delayed to next year (2023) along with Redfall

Today Bethesda shared an update regarding the upcoming titles, Starfield and Redfall. Developed by Bethesda Games Studio and Arkane Austin, both the games were set to launch at the end of this year, with Redfall in September and Starfield in November. In the update, Bethesda said,

We've made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023. The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.

Starfield was originally announced back at E3 2018 as the next major title by Bethesda Game Studios after Skyrim and Fallout 4. The ambitious title is not only the studio’s first major IP in over 25 years, but it is being developed on a new version of the creation engine, drumming up hype for the upcoming title.

The title was originally announced for launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But with Bethesda being acquired by Microsoft's Xbox in 2021, their future slate of titles has become exclusive to the platform. Furthermore, given the ambitious nature of the title, the developers chose to make it exclusive to the next generation of consoles, which meant that it would be launching on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Redfall was announced at last year’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which was the first showcase hosted by the company post-acquisition. The game is set to be an open-world first-person shooter video game that features both single-player and cooperative multiplayer modes.

Set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, players must choose between four characters to fight against an invading legion of vampires. As both titles will be published by Xbox, both of them are expected to be available on day one on Game Pass.

Starfield and Redfall gameplay is expected to debut at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase this summer

Details regarding the title are quite scarce apart from some concept art, leaked gameplay images, and a CGI trailer announcing the original release date. However, that is going to change soon. With the news of the delay, Bethesda announced that gameplay from both titles would be shared soon.

Xbox is all set to host the annual Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on June 9, 2022. While a gameplay reveal was heavily speculated given its original late 2022 release date, today's update confirms its presence.

Strangely enough, the delay mimics that of Halo Infinite, where Xbox did not hesitate to delay their flagship title to meet quality standards. While Halo Infinite lacked substantial content at launch, it is undoubtedly one of the most polished titles right now.

