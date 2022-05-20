How to increase gear score in V Rising

V Rising offers a new spin to the often overdone survival game genre by giving the player the role of a powerful vampire. In the game, players must avoid the sun, hunt humans for their blood, and defend themselves from capable foes.

Like many of its peers, the new title from Stunlock Studios requires players to constantly evolve to take on its threats. The game's method of improvement doesn't focus on the vampire, but rather on the power of the vampire's gear.

How to improve gear level in V Rising

V Rising @VRisingGame



Follow the link below to find out how you can enter the giveaway.



gleam.io/plyvU/v-rising…



#vrising #earlyaccess 🧛We're giving away copies of V Rising Early Access and the Dracula's Relic pack to our most dedicated vampires!🧛Follow the link below to find out how you can enter the giveaway. 🧛We're giving away copies of V Rising Early Access and the Dracula's Relic pack to our most dedicated vampires!🧛Follow the link below to find out how you can enter the giveaway.gleam.io/plyvU/v-rising…#vrising #earlyaccess https://t.co/WBByZqjEzX

V Rising features one of the most enjoyable combat systems in a survival game, and Gear Level is key to that mechanic. Players facing foes without the proper level of gear will mostly find themselves swiftly destroyed in the game.

When players see an enemy with a skull next to their health bar, it means that the foe is too high level for them. Players will need to increase their gear level in order to take on this antagonist and proceed with the game's storyline.

Improving Gear Level follows a method that is similar to the improvement mechanic in most games, which mainly involves defeating the bosses. Players must use the Blood Altar to hunt down powerful foes and defeat them in combat.

After defeating a boss, players can drink their blood and gain their powers. Doing so will offer many material benefits to the player, including an improvement to the Gear Level. Increasing Gear Level is key to taking on stronger foes, which is crucial for improving Gear Score, making it a simple cycle.

Using Gear in V Rising

V Rising @VRisingGame



The V Rising Gameplay Trailer is here: Build your castle, Hunt for blood, and Rise in power.The V Rising Gameplay Trailer is here: youtube.com/watch?v=C7KTI9… Build your castle, Hunt for blood, and Rise in power.The V Rising Gameplay Trailer is here: youtube.com/watch?v=C7KTI9… https://t.co/xQhz5mRzRW

V Rising caps the current maximum Gear Score at level 80, which will be enough to comfortably defeat any enemy in the game with the right strategy. Improving gear by slaying bosses and using them to slay greater bosses is one of the core gameplay loops of the experience.

Defeating bosses comes with a variety of powerful upgrades, along with the several benefits in Gear Score. Players can check their Gear Score at any time in the menu to see how far they are from the maximum limit.

After crafting the Blood Altar, players can start hunting down powerful foes and claiming their blood. Most bosses will grant the player a new power, a new production capability, and a few new recipes.

Players should seek out foes like the Alpha Wolf early and aggressively in the game to claim incredible powers. This early foe comes in at level 16 and grants the player the ability to transform into a wolf.

Gear Score is crucial in the game, but it isn't everything. Players should make sure to pay attention to the specific benefits and weaknesses of weapons in their inventory. Some weapons are better against certain substances, while others are better for direct combat.

V Rising features a ton of interesting survival gameplay with a unique monstrous twist. Players need to increase their gear level to take on foes and continue their progress in the game.

Edited by Mayank Shete