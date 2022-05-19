How to build a roof in V Rising

V Rising is a brand new gothic-styled survival game where players control a recently-awakened vampire and must feed, build, and dominate in order to survive in the world of Vardoran.

Though only in Early Access, V Rising has already proved to be a hit thanks to its intense vampiric gameplay paired with its MMO qualities and survival crafting.

One of the most vital aspects of survival in V Rising is building a shelter to protect the player from the ravages of the sun, which will kill a vampire in very short order. To protect themselves, players will need to construct a roof to keep out the burning rays of the sun.

V Rising: How to construct a roof

Without a home in place, vampires are at the mercy of the sun in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Constructing buildings in V Rising can be tricky to figure out at first, but it really isn't too tough once players figure out the nuances of it.

Roofs are one of the most vital components of a vampire's home due to their ability to both protect players from the sun as well as speed up the process of building that refine resources. These can be added to any room within a player's sanguine castle, ensuring protection through and through.

Constructing a Roof

In order to create a roof, players will need to ensure that the room they're roofing consists entirely of reinforced walls. Furthermore, the floor must be covered with flooring of any type. Without these prerequisites, players won't be able to construct a roof.

Once players add the final piece of wall to the room while the flooring is present, the game's crafting mechanics will add a roof to the room for free.

The most noticeable way to figure out if a player's roof has been added is by checking the light. Normally in standard light, walls cast shadows inward. Once a roof is added, the room should be in near-complete darkness, where players can then decorate their rooms if needed with the appropriate lighting fixtures.

At the end of the day, it's a bit of a shame that players can't customize their roof. However, considering the fact that the game is a top-down survival crafting game, any added roof would obscure the game's camera. Because of this, roofs in-game melt away as players enter rooms to ensure the camera isn't blocked from following the player.

In that light, what a roof looks like doesn't necessarily matter, as players (or their visitors) won't be able to see them anyway. There are plenty of decorations players will want to focus on in their castle that has nothing to do with the roof as well.

