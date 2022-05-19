How to get Iron Ore and Iron Ingots in V Rising

Survival games like V Rising expect players to progress organically. One of those ways involves gathering low-quality materials that can then be used to collect and craft even better weapons, items, and gear.

Iron Ore, in particular, becomes increasingly useful once copper items start waning in quality. In fact, it is essential for creating strong weapons, which players will definitely need if they have any intention of reaching V Rising’s end game.

To get Iron Ore, gamers need to locate Iron Veins; however, Iron Ore isn’t as readily available as Copper Ore, which can be found in abundance. Here’s where to get Iron Ore and turn it into Iron Ingots in V Rising.

How V Rising players can obtain Iron Ore to use in making Iron Ingots

The average player will likely find their first bit of Iron Ore in a golden chest or from defeating enemies. This, unfortunately, isn't a recommended way to get the item and is very inefficient. Instead, gamers should prepare themselves for Dunley Farmlands, located north of Farbane Woods.

In the lands of Dunley Farmlands, along the southern coast is the Haunted Iron Mine. It is a fantastic source for mining Iron Ore since the entire place is packed with Iron Veins. The best part here is that the Haunted Iron Mine is a renewable source, and players can come back after the Iron Veins respawn as many times as they need.

Here’s what needs to be done to mine Iron Veins.

Step 1 : Start by crafting a Simple Workbench.

: Start by crafting a Simple Workbench. Step 2 : Use the Sawmill to create Wooden Planks for upgrading the Bone Mace into a Reinforced Bone Mace.

: Use the Sawmill to create Wooden Planks for upgrading the Bone Mace into a Reinforced Bone Mace. Step 3 : Mine Copper Ore, craft a Furnace and then smelt the ore into Copper Ingots.

: Mine Copper Ore, craft a Furnace and then smelt the ore into Copper Ingots. Step 4 : Craft a Copper Mace. It’s required to mine Iron Veins for Iron Ores.

: Craft a Copper Mace. It’s required to mine Iron Veins for Iron Ores. Step 5: Travel to the Haunted Iron Mine and start clearing the mine shaft for Iron Ore.

Players will now need to take their Iron Ore to the Furnace, and the crafting station will turn it into usable Iron Ingots. However, one thing to note here is that a Smithy is required to create useful iron armor and weapons.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Haunted Iron Mine is full of deadly creatures. It’s best to wait until the player's level is somewhere in the mid 30s before heading off to gather iron in V Rising.

