V Rising has a big, open-world map, which isn't all that uncommon to see in survival games these days. This map is separated into several regions like Farbane Woods, Dunley Farmlands, Silverlight Hills, and more. Each area has its own biome, a cast of enemies, and trials and tribulations.

While getting from point A to point B on a horse is certainly one way of getting around, a faster way to travel is via Vampire Waygates. These Waygates are the game’s way of implementing fast travel. Using a Vampire Waygate in the game can transport the player from one place to another instantly.

There is a good chance that players will come across at least a few of these Waygates on their travels, even at the beginning of their playthrough.

Each area has a natural pool of Vampire Waygates prebuilt; the count is generally between one to four gates, depending on the zone.

For those looking for a streamlined way of traveling in V Rising, here’s how to fast travel.

How to fast travel in V Rising and craft Vampire Waygates

The most efficient way to find Vampire Waygates is by snooping around the corners of each area. For example, Farbane Woods has a total of four Waygates; one in the top left, top right, lower left, and lower right corner. They are large stone structures with three stone pillars.

Once you have located a Vampire Waygate, simply use the portal to fast travel from one location to another Vampire Waygate you’ve discovered. But before you do that, here are a few things related to Vampire Waygates to keep in mind:

Equipment and consumables are allowed through.

Resources cannot be taken through the Waygate.

Vampire Waygates have to be revisited to be used.

Crafted Vampire Waygates are only usable by the owner.

To craft a Vampire Waygate in V Rising, you will have to first defeat Polora the Feywalker. You’ll come across her in Gleaming Meadows to the west of Farbane Woods. Since she’s a level 34 boss, it’s best to suit up with iron gear before fighting her. Once Polora the Feywalker is dead, you’ll learn how to build Vampire Waygates.

Crafting Vampire Waygates requires:

200 Blood Essence

20 Planks

20 Copper Ingots

10 Gem Dust

All these materials are conveniently found in the earliest section of V Rising.

Unfortunately, Vampire Waygates cannot be used as a means of speeding up the process of farming resources. So, if amassing materials is your next goal, get yourself a horse to ride. It's still an excellent way to return to your base quickly in order to avoid the sun.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh