How to acquire and ride a horse in V Rising

V Rising is like most games, as players need to acquire a horse to travel longer distances quicker.

A lot of video games make horseback travel a necessity. Mounts are not a rare thing to come across in roleplaying games. There are plenty of horses to obtain in V Rising to make movement across the world easier.

Horses come with stats and can be damaged just as the player can. So it is important to keep them in tip-top shape after locating the first available horse at Dunley Farmlands.

How to get a horse in V Rising

Travel to Dunley Farmlands to find a horse (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Areas will be marked with a horseshoe icon on the map if a horse is in that location. Players will have to do some grinding to reach level 30 or higher to get a hold of their first one in V Rising.

They won't be able to find one in Farbane Woods. Instead, they will need to travel past that point of interest to the much more dangerous area known as Dunley Farmlands.

This is the first place that players are guaranteed to find a horse in the game. The location has a ton of farms, barns, and fields where horses can be located. It just depends on where they randomly spawn.

Open the map, look for the horseshoe icon, set a marker, and head to that spot. Once one is found, players need to mount and ride the horse to claim it as their own.

How to mount and ride a horse in V Rising

Approach a horse and mount it to claim it and begin riding (Image via Stunlock Studios)

After finding a horse, players don't need to do anything fancy to make it theirs. There is no need to tame it, name it, or go on any quest to add the horse to their collection.

They need to get on its back and begin to ride it. This can be done via the button prompts that appear on the screen. This is determined by what keybinds players have, whether changed or the default settings.

The default key is the F key. Walk up to the horse, press the F key, and the vampire will mount it. It will then be owned by the player and can be ridden throughout the world.

A slower trot will be its standard form of travel. Players can press the Space Bar on the default settings to activate the Gallop ability that every horse comes with in V Rising. This will make it move faster.

Horse stats in V Rising

A look at a horse's stat levels (Image via Stunlock Studios)

A horse's stats are completely randomized when they spawn into the world. However, these can only be seen after a horse has been ridden at least once. That means players will need to own it before knowing if it is worthwhile.

Here are the stat categories horses come with:

Max Speed : This is the maximum gallop speed that a horse can travel.

: This is the maximum gallop speed that a horse can travel. Acceleration : This stat is indicative of how fast a horse can reach its maximum gallop speed.

: This stat is indicative of how fast a horse can reach its maximum gallop speed. Turning Speed: The third stat tells how quickly a horse can change direction while traveling.

If a horse's stats aren't up to par, players can choose to do away with it, feed on it, and find another horse with the hopes of it being quicker and more capable of delivering them to their objectives.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar