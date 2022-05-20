Can you play V Rising in single player?

V Rising, a survival crafting game by Stunlock Studios, has entered Early Access on Steam and has garnered a lot of praise in just a few days.

V Rising allows players to play as a newly-awakened vampire, who must grow in power and construct a castle to reclaim their former glory. The game permits players to play online in co-op or PvP online. However, many players are wondering if they can play the game in single player mode. Unfortunately, this isn't possible at the moment, but Stunlock Studios has stated that a single player game mode is in the works. However, for the time being, players can create a private server and play within it. Since it will be a private server, players can choose who they let into the server.

V Rising: How to host a private server

Players can still play alone in V Rising by hosting a private server (Image via Stunlock Studios)

In lieu of the upcoming V Rising single-player mode, players can host a private server and play alone. The game makes this incredibly easy, as all server joining and hosting options are available from the game's main menu. In order to play the game in any mode, players will need to navigate through these menus, which will get them familiarized with it. Hosting a private server can be done in just a few clicks, and players can begin their quest to dominate humankind with their vampiric powers.

How to Host a V Rising Private Server

When players enter the game, they need to press the play button and they will be able to see multiple server options. Players will want to begin by selecting 'Private Game.' Players have a host of options to select for their private server. Select your game type between PvE and PvP, clan sizes, and the number of players that can play together. If players want to play solo, they can tick the option that says 'Online Solo Play.' This will ensure that other players don't join the server, and the lone host can enjoy the game to their heart's content. Keep in mind that the game, despite being solo, is still online. This means that private servers still follow the same mechanics as the other servers. Stunlock Studios occasionally needs to hault server operations for maintenance or to address specific issues, and this means that even private servers can be taken offline temporarily. With this method, players should be able to enjoy solo play perfectly well until an offline option is added to the game in the future.

