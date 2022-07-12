"This is my decision"- Myth announces official move to YouTube

In the continuous saga of YouTube vs. Twitch, the internet saw yet another creator make the switch. On July 11, 2022, popular streamer Myth announced the next "big" move regarding his live-streaming career, much to the dismay of Twitch.

The former Twitch powerhouse has signed an exclusive deal with YouTube and will start streaming regularly on the Google-owned platform from July 12, 2022. Emulating other creators, the streamer announced his big switch via an elaborate video. He shared the video with the caption:

As one can already imagine, the brief clip has already reached all corners of the streaming landscape, racking up over 20k likes within 40 minutes of becoming public.

Fortnite star Myth announces his big move to YouTube Gaming

In the announcement video, Myth briefly showcased his incredible journey through flashbacks, wherein he can be seen struggling to reach his current position. Perfectly depicting his hard work and passion for gaming, Ali concluded his journey by making the ultimate switch to the red platform.

The scene instantly transitioned to a black screen with his username and a brief description titled "Exclusively on YouTube Gaming" flashing up on the screen.

Myth began creating content back in 2013 and started streaming on Twitch in 2016, primarily focusing on Epic Games' first battle royale, Paragon. During the latter half of 2017, the former Twitch sensation began to see incredible growth in his viewership and follower count while playing Fortnite.

Subsequently, due to the unprecedented success enjoyed by Fortnite, the streamer's Twitch follower count skyrocketed from a mere 200,000 to 3.3 million within a year. Spearheading Fortnite livestreams along with the likes of Ninja, TimTheTatman and NICMERCS, Myth was one of the most prominent figures in the emerging Fortnite landscape.

Gradually increasing his dominance in Fortnite as well as the streaming industry, Myth signed with TSM in 2018 and participated in many high stakes tournaments, further bolstering his fanbase. With over seven million followers on the Amazon-owned platform alone, the American streamer has cemented himself as one of the best in the business.

Notable creators react to Myth moving from Twitch to YouTube

Naturally, several high-profile creators, fans and followers chimed in to congratulate the now YouTuber. As soon as the announcement went public, neitizens flocked to the video and shared their opinions regarding the move.

Here's what they had to say:

Twitch @Twitch @Myth_ Here's wishing you nothing but lots of mythLove and continued success on the next chapter of your quest. @Myth_ Here's wishing you nothing but lots of mythLove and continued success on the next chapter of your quest.

Muaaz @mws



i truly believe that 🏽



can’t wait to see how this journey goes for you, Myth @Myth_ if you’re an aspiring streamer, Streaming on YouTube is the best thing you can doi truly believe thatcan’t wait to see how this journey goes for you, Myth @Myth_ if you’re an aspiring streamer, Streaming on YouTube is the best thing you can doi truly believe that 🙏🏽can’t wait to see how this journey goes for you, Myth 🔥🔥

connor @ConnorEatsPants @Myth_ watched this like 6 times now. this video hits @Myth_ watched this like 6 times now. this video hits 🚨

Goldenboy @GoldenboyFTW



Been Team Myth since day 1!!! @Myth_ Hell yeah dude!! Congrats and you’re gonna crush it.Been Team Myth since day 1!!! @Myth_ Hell yeah dude!! Congrats and you’re gonna crush it.Been Team Myth since day 1!!!

NRG Flexinja @flexinja



congrats brother, you were truly meant to do this. BEST OF LUCK @Myth_ C H I L L Scongrats brother, you were truly meant to do this. BEST OF LUCK @Myth_ C H I L L S congrats brother, you were truly meant to do this. BEST OF LUCK 💜

In just a week, Twitch has lost two of its biggest creators to the Google-owned platform. As pointed out by the majority of the comments, Twitch is slowly losing ground with this relatively short but concerning exodus. With Valkyrae leading the way, Sykkuno, LilyPichu and now Fortnite phenomenon Myth have jumped ship as well.

