Pokimane left speechless after Valorant players openly diss her in voice-comms

Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" was left speechless after some of her teammates in Valorant realized that she was in-game and started to openly diss her.

The unbeknownst teammates thought that the streamer was playing against them, and things took a dramatic turn when she ended up carrying them, and the teammates who mocked her began praising her for making some game-winning plays.

An awkward encounter with Valorant players leaves Pokimane speechless

Imane dedicated a recent broadcast to playing and grinding the ranked ladder for Valorant.

During one of the most intense games, her teammates discovered that they had been matched with the streamer, and some of them wanted to track her down and kill her in-game.

At the one-and-a-half-hour mark, the Jett player from the streamer's team said that his friend notified him that the Moroccan-Canadian content creator was playing against him:

"Dude, we're playing against Pokimane. Who's Pokimane? Sage? What the f**k? My homie just messaged me."

The Omen player was amused to hear the statement and wanted to know more about it. The Jett player responded by reconfirming that:

"Yeah, my homie just messaged me."

Renya joined in on the conversation and shared his opinions:

"Not going... I'm not going to lie because I played with this Sage one time, with Sage Pokimane one time, she's really..."

Jett interrupted Renya and claimed that he would begin hunting down the streamer who he thought was playing against him:

"My homie just messaged me, like, I'm going to shaft this Sage now!"

As the 15th round was coming to a close, Imane started maneuvering towards the remaining enemy players and made some astonishing match-winning plays.

Jett was amazed to see the streamer's gameplay and applauded her skills by saying:

"Oh my god, you're different, baby! You're different Sova!"

The 26-year-old streamer did not utter a single word time the entire time. The awkward game soon concluded, and her team ended up winning the game.

Fans react to the streamer's awkward encounter

The Los Angeles-based streamer's clip was one of the top posts on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail with 1.2k upvotes, with more than 370 fans present in the comments section.

Redditors grabbed the opportunity to make some ironic comments:

Fans provided their opinions on the anime filter that the content creator was using:

Some Redditors thought that the interaction was not as serious as the post claimed to be:

While some viewers did not understand what was going on in the minute-long Twitch clip, Redditors provided context:

Redditors discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Pokimane is one of the most iconic and popular content creators on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform who became the first female streamer to amass more than nine million followers on her Twitch channel.

