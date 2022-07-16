TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam: Schedule, activities, guests, and more

Beginning today, TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam will feature some of the biggest names in content creation, competitive esports, fantastic music, and so much more. Fans at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam will be able to learn how to improve their streaming skills, watch the biggest games, as well as participate in meetups for a variety of popular games like Apex Legends and Sea of Thieves.
What can fans expect from the various events taking place at TwitchCon 2022? The complete schedule and more for TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is given below.
TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is a massive event with a huge schedule of events
Day One’s schedule and important events
The competitive aspect of TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam kicks off early, with Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 1 (10:00 CEST, Twitch Rivals Arena). Like previous events, it will be part gaming, and part IRL challenges. Furthermore, there will be several well-known streamers taking part in the event, and they will be livestreaming their POVs during the challenges.
Additionally, a wealth of meetups, and meet & greet sessions will be available throughout the day. When it comes to meetups, Sea of Thieves (12:00 CEST, Community MeetUps B) and Apex Legends (13:30 Community MeetUps B) are among them. The biggest part of the first day will likely be L’Manburg’s Party: A Dream SMP Reunion. There could perhaps be an announcement of more Dream SMP content at this event. As expected, the Dream SMP group will reunite during TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam to relive some of their greatest moments.
One of the points of stress when it comes to streaming is trying to get opportunities to preview games or receive codes from PR groups. How To Get Games, Money, and Opportunities (from the people who decide) (13:30, NomNom) will have four video game industry experts as part of the panel at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. They will discuss the best ways for streamers to try and collaborate with publishers, developers, and PR agencies to find big opportunities.
The High Rollers crew will have the beginning of a new D&D campaign on the Glitch Theatre stage later the same day. High Rollers: The City of Dragons - Campaign Prelude (14:15, Glitch Theatre) promises to be incredibly entertaining.
Towards the end of the day, there will also be the TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam drag event. TwitchCon Amsterdam’s Drag Showcase (18:00, Glitch Theatre) will be the first-ever Drag Showcase for the event, hosted by Nikkie_Stones and DonaTarte.
Complete schedule for TwitchCon for July 16, 2022
- Music by dj_urban_o: The Big Room Stage
- Artist Alley: Artist Alley
- Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 1: Twitch Rivals Arena
- LAN Freeplay: LAN
- Break the Record: LIVE on Day One: Charity Zone
- TwitchCon Opening Ceremony: Glitch Theatre
- Music by SvenDorau: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Music by natsufuji_: The Big Room Stage
- Meet & Greet: Sat 12:00 Session: Meet and Greets
- Leveling Up Your Cosplay: NomNom
- Sea of Thieves MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Path to Partner: Creator Camp
- Thijs' Hearthstone Tavern Qualifiers: The Tavern
- L’Manburg’s Party: A Dream SMP Reunion: Glitch Theatre
- The Rise of Livestreaming Beyond Gaming: FrankZ
- Music by LisaChantal: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Benelux MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Music by N_E_R_U: The Big Room Stage
- Design your Brand: Creator Camp
- Apex Legends MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Live Coding Session: OAuth, Events, and Chat: GivePLZ
- Meet & Greet: Sat 13:30 Session: Meet and Greets
- How To Get Games, Money, and Opportunities (from the people who decide): NomNom
- Music by ItsGirli: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 2: Twitch Rivals Arena
- New World PVP Arena Open: LAN
- Dedication, Love, and Niche: The Way Women Streamers Grow & Support Each Other: FrankerZ
- High Rollers: The City of Dragons - Campaign Prelude: Glitch Theatre
- FIFA MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Music by annabelstopit: The Big Room Stage
- Chess MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Grow Your Audience: Creator Camp
- Sharing the Dream: Fostering a Community Online: NomNom
- Flow Arts: Dancing with Object Manipulation: PJSugar
- Partner & Twitch Executive MeetUp (Exclusive for Partners): Partner Lounge
- Dual-Wielding: Content Creation & Full-time Jobs: GivePLZ
- The Dutch Food & Drink Experience: FrankerZ
- Meet & Greet: 15:30 Session: Meet and Greets
- Music by idristhegrey: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Twitch Cologne MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Music by ThessFischer: The Big Room Stage
- Videoyun’s Can You Build?: Glitch Theatre
- Maximizing Engagement: Creator Camp
- An LGBTQIA+ Chitchat: NomNom
- Then vs Now: Looking Back at Our First Ever Streams: GivePLZ
- Shiny Hunter Pokemon Trainers MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Music by patrykwxjcik: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Thijs Hearthstone Tavern Finale: Twitch Rivals Arena
- Taking Care of Your Voice as a Streamer: PJSugar
- Streaming Music with a Live Community: FrankerZ
- Music by SherikaSherard: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Meet & Greet: 17:30 Session: Meet and Greets
- Talk Shows & Podcasts MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Ask the Hackers: Twitch Privacy and Security: GivePLZ
- A Wee Chat with Two Angry Gamers: NomNom
- Speed & Challenge Running MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Monetize Your Content: Creator Camp
- KappaKeeper Finals: Day One: Twitch Sports
- TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022’s Drag Showcase: Glitch Theatre
- Music by OhhClaire: The Big Room Stage
- Music by LeonBratt: Kappa Cabana Stage
Day Two events for TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam
July 17, 2022 will have its own events to take part in and watch during TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. There will, of course, be even more meet & greets and meetups, from Twitch London (11:00, Community MeetUps A) and the GTA Online Community (11:30, The Big Room Stage) meetups.
Another major part of day two of TwitchCon 2022 Amster will have to be the Marauders Demo (10:30, LAN), an upcoming first-person multiplayer looter shooter set in deep-space that will be available to try in the LAN area.
Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff (10:30, Twitch Rivals Arena) will also take place, leading up to Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals (14:30, Twitch Rivals Arena) to see who is the best gamer at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.
The Cosplay Contest (15:00, Glitch Theatre) will undoubtedly be another major event, with some of the most creative minds coming to TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam to show off their creations. A variety of creator camps will also be held to help streamers throughout the weekend, like Build Your Community (14:00, Creator Camp) and Create Engaging Streams (15:30, Creator Camp).
Day Two events for TwitchCon
- Music by Deejaywolfy: The Big Room Stage
- Starting a Coworking Stream: NomNom
- Meet & Greet: 10:30 Session: Meet and Greets
- Marauders Demo: LAN
- Break the Record: LIVE on Day Two: Charity Zone
- Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff: Twitch Rivals Arena
- Tarot Reading for Beginners: PJSugar
- Everything in Moderation: GivePLZ
- Music by Sax Dragon & The Cultural Exchange: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Twitch London MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Sponsored Streams 101: Creator Camp
- Twitch Rivals: Craftmaster LIVE: Twitch Rivals Arena
- Music by LoeloeNow: The Big Room Stage
- GTA Online Community MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Fems Presents Monkey Cage: Glitch Theatre
- The Ins & Outs of Charity Work and Fundraising: GivePLZ
- Music by Joey Collins: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Meet & Greet: 12:00 Session
- Speedrunning 101: How Did this Scene Get So Big?: FrankerZ
- What’s My Job?: NomNom
- Music by janverse: The Big Room Stage
- Drag MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Hi, Can I Get a Code? Working with PR Companies: Creator Camp
- Creator Tools Showcase: PJSugar
- Music by ifas_core: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Survival Horror Enthusiast MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Daniel Lippens’ Who Knows What?: Glitch Theatre
- Music by Himmelskinder: The Big Room Stage
- Music by sabyspark: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Gamify Twitch: How to Use Emotions & Game Mechanics for Your Stream: GivePLZ
- Get Outside: Exploring the World of IRL Streaming: NomNom
- Stop Dreaming About Life, Start Living the Dream!: FrankerZ
- Moderators MeetUp
- Build Your Community: Creator Camp
- Meet & Greet: 14:00 Session: Meet and Greets
- Music by LuceLuna: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Music by John B: The Big Room Stage
- Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals: Twitch Rivals Arena
- DIY Streamer Tools MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- A Beginner’s Guide for Musicians on Twitch: NomNom
- How Authors Build Communities and Tell Stories on Twitch: FrankerZ
- The Importance of Diversifying Your Network: GivePLZ
- Dona Tarte’s Drag, Delights, and Decorating: PJSugar
- Cosplay Contest: Glitch Theatre
- Music by AlbinaOfficial: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Music by BEKIMACHINE: The Big Room Stage
- Formula 1 MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Create Engaging Streams: Creator Camp
- Electronic Musicians MeetUp: Community MeetUps B
- Meet & Greet: 16:00 Session: Meet and Greets
- Music by Thomasheadon: Kappa Cabana Stage
- Tech Nerds + Streamers = Better Streams: GivePLZ
- Music by Scamsterdam: The Big Room Stage
- Just Chatters MeetUp: Community MeetUps A
- Closing Ceremony Presented by Twitch Public Access: Glitch Theatre
- KappaKeeper Finals: Day Two: Twitch Sports
- The Category is … DRAG!: NomNom
- Music by SarahCoponat: Kappa Cabana Stage
Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch will be at a variety of Meet & Greets
Throughout the weekend, some of the most interesting names on Twitch will have Meet & Greets available to take part in at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. Early on in the day, Loserfruit and Miabyte (July 16, 13:30) are available to meet, but later, there are other incredible options too.
Major names in the streaming community such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, AustinShow, and willneff (17:30) are available to meet later on July 16, 2022, but the second day has just as many streaming all-stars. LuluLuvely and Thijs (July 17, 12:00) join the group of Meet & Greets on July 17, 2022, in the earlier part of the second day. Tommyinnit, Tubbo, Philza, and RanbooLive (16:00) will be present later on in the day, alongside many other guests.
Obviously, TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is a massive event, with some of the biggest games, gamers, and devoted fans showing up to show their love for the streaming giant. There will be plenty of games to play, fans to meet, and friends to meet in person for the first time at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.