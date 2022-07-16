TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam: Schedule, activities, guests, and more

Beginning today, TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam will feature some of the biggest names in content creation, competitive esports, fantastic music, and so much more. Fans at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam will be able to learn how to improve their streaming skills, watch the biggest games, as well as participate in meetups for a variety of popular games like Apex Legends and Sea of Thieves.

What can fans expect from the various events taking place at TwitchCon 2022? The complete schedule and more for TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is given below.

TwitchCon @TwitchCon



Visit the Artist Alley at Think of it like the Rijksmuseum for memes.Visit the Artist Alley at #TwitchCon Amsterdam all weekend long. Think of it like the Rijksmuseum for memes.Visit the Artist Alley at #TwitchCon Amsterdam all weekend long. https://t.co/7OHzT3rXZh

TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is a massive event with a huge schedule of events

Day One’s schedule and important events

The competitive aspect of TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam kicks off early, with Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 1 (10:00 CEST, Twitch Rivals Arena). Like previous events, it will be part gaming, and part IRL challenges. Furthermore, there will be several well-known streamers taking part in the event, and they will be livestreaming their POVs during the challenges.

Additionally, a wealth of meetups, and meet & greet sessions will be available throughout the day. When it comes to meetups, Sea of Thieves (12:00 CEST, Community MeetUps B) and Apex Legends (13:30 Community MeetUps B) are among them. The biggest part of the first day will likely be L’Manburg’s Party: A Dream SMP Reunion. There could perhaps be an announcement of more Dream SMP content at this event. As expected, the Dream SMP group will reunite during TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam to relive some of their greatest moments.

One of the points of stress when it comes to streaming is trying to get opportunities to preview games or receive codes from PR groups. How To Get Games, Money, and Opportunities (from the people who decide) (13:30, NomNom) will have four video game industry experts as part of the panel at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. They will discuss the best ways for streamers to try and collaborate with publishers, developers, and PR agencies to find big opportunities.

The High Rollers crew will have the beginning of a new D&D campaign on the Glitch Theatre stage later the same day. High Rollers: The City of Dragons - Campaign Prelude (14:15, Glitch Theatre) promises to be incredibly entertaining.

hasanabi @hasanthehun last twitchcon eu, i missed my meet and greet. (i was also a much smaller streamer) this twitchcon i will not be missing it. and i will stream it. last twitchcon eu, i missed my meet and greet. (i was also a much smaller streamer) this twitchcon i will not be missing it. and i will stream it.

Towards the end of the day, there will also be the TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam drag event. TwitchCon Amsterdam’s Drag Showcase (18:00, Glitch Theatre) will be the first-ever Drag Showcase for the event, hosted by Nikkie_Stones and DonaTarte.

Complete schedule for TwitchCon for July 16, 2022

Music by dj_urban_o: The Big Room Stage

Artist Alley: Artist Alley

Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 1: Twitch Rivals Arena

LAN Freeplay: LAN

Break the Record: LIVE on Day One: Charity Zone

TwitchCon Opening Ceremony: Glitch Theatre

Music by SvenDorau: Kappa Cabana Stage

Music by natsufuji_: The Big Room Stage

Meet & Greet: Sat 12:00 Session: Meet and Greets

Leveling Up Your Cosplay: NomNom

Sea of Thieves MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Path to Partner: Creator Camp

Thijs' Hearthstone Tavern Qualifiers: The Tavern

L’Manburg’s Party: A Dream SMP Reunion: Glitch Theatre

The Rise of Livestreaming Beyond Gaming: FrankZ

Music by LisaChantal: Kappa Cabana Stage

Benelux MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Music by N_E_R_U: The Big Room Stage

Design your Brand: Creator Camp

Apex Legends MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Live Coding Session: OAuth, Events, and Chat: GivePLZ

Meet & Greet: Sat 13:30 Session: Meet and Greets

How To Get Games, Money, and Opportunities (from the people who decide): NomNom

Music by ItsGirli: Kappa Cabana Stage

Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Qualifier 2: Twitch Rivals Arena

New World PVP Arena Open: LAN

Dedication, Love, and Niche: The Way Women Streamers Grow & Support Each Other: FrankerZ

High Rollers: The City of Dragons - Campaign Prelude: Glitch Theatre

FIFA MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Music by annabelstopit: The Big Room Stage

Chess MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Grow Your Audience: Creator Camp

Sharing the Dream: Fostering a Community Online: NomNom

Flow Arts: Dancing with Object Manipulation: PJSugar

Partner & Twitch Executive MeetUp (Exclusive for Partners): Partner Lounge

Dual-Wielding: Content Creation & Full-time Jobs: GivePLZ

The Dutch Food & Drink Experience: FrankerZ

Meet & Greet: 15:30 Session: Meet and Greets

Music by idristhegrey: Kappa Cabana Stage

Twitch Cologne MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Music by ThessFischer: The Big Room Stage

Videoyun’s Can You Build?: Glitch Theatre

Maximizing Engagement: Creator Camp

An LGBTQIA+ Chitchat: NomNom

Then vs Now: Looking Back at Our First Ever Streams: GivePLZ

Shiny Hunter Pokemon Trainers MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Music by patrykwxjcik: Kappa Cabana Stage

Thijs Hearthstone Tavern Finale: Twitch Rivals Arena

Taking Care of Your Voice as a Streamer: PJSugar

Streaming Music with a Live Community: FrankerZ

Music by SherikaSherard: Kappa Cabana Stage

Meet & Greet: 17:30 Session: Meet and Greets

Talk Shows & Podcasts MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Ask the Hackers: Twitch Privacy and Security: GivePLZ

A Wee Chat with Two Angry Gamers: NomNom

Speed & Challenge Running MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Monetize Your Content: Creator Camp

KappaKeeper Finals: Day One: Twitch Sports

TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022’s Drag Showcase: Glitch Theatre

Music by OhhClaire: The Big Room Stage

Music by LeonBratt: Kappa Cabana Stage

Day Two events for TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam

July 17, 2022 will have its own events to take part in and watch during TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. There will, of course, be even more meet & greets and meetups, from Twitch London (11:00, Community MeetUps A) and the GTA Online Community (11:30, The Big Room Stage) meetups.

Another major part of day two of TwitchCon 2022 Amster will have to be the Marauders Demo (10:30, LAN), an upcoming first-person multiplayer looter shooter set in deep-space that will be available to try in the LAN area.

Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff (10:30, Twitch Rivals Arena) will also take place, leading up to Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals (14:30, Twitch Rivals Arena) to see who is the best gamer at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.

The Cosplay Contest (15:00, Glitch Theatre) will undoubtedly be another major event, with some of the most creative minds coming to TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam to show off their creations. A variety of creator camps will also be held to help streamers throughout the weekend, like Build Your Community (14:00, Creator Camp) and Create Engaging Streams (15:30, Creator Camp).

Day Two events for TwitchCon

Music by Deejaywolfy: The Big Room Stage

Starting a Coworking Stream: NomNom

Meet & Greet: 10:30 Session: Meet and Greets

Marauders Demo: LAN

Break the Record: LIVE on Day Two: Charity Zone

Twitch Rivals Day 2 Kickoff: Twitch Rivals Arena

Tarot Reading for Beginners: PJSugar

Everything in Moderation: GivePLZ

Music by Sax Dragon & The Cultural Exchange: Kappa Cabana Stage

Twitch London MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Sponsored Streams 101: Creator Camp

Twitch Rivals: Craftmaster LIVE: Twitch Rivals Arena

Music by LoeloeNow: The Big Room Stage

GTA Online Community MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Fems Presents Monkey Cage: Glitch Theatre

The Ins & Outs of Charity Work and Fundraising: GivePLZ

Music by Joey Collins: Kappa Cabana Stage

Meet & Greet: 12:00 Session

Speedrunning 101: How Did this Scene Get So Big?: FrankerZ

What’s My Job?: NomNom

Music by janverse: The Big Room Stage

Drag MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Hi, Can I Get a Code? Working with PR Companies: Creator Camp

Creator Tools Showcase: PJSugar

Music by ifas_core: Kappa Cabana Stage

Survival Horror Enthusiast MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Daniel Lippens’ Who Knows What?: Glitch Theatre

Music by Himmelskinder: The Big Room Stage

Music by sabyspark: Kappa Cabana Stage

Gamify Twitch: How to Use Emotions & Game Mechanics for Your Stream: GivePLZ

Get Outside: Exploring the World of IRL Streaming: NomNom

Stop Dreaming About Life, Start Living the Dream!: FrankerZ

Moderators MeetUp

Build Your Community: Creator Camp

Meet & Greet: 14:00 Session: Meet and Greets

Music by LuceLuna: Kappa Cabana Stage

Music by John B: The Big Room Stage

Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge III - Finals: Twitch Rivals Arena

DIY Streamer Tools MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

A Beginner’s Guide for Musicians on Twitch: NomNom

How Authors Build Communities and Tell Stories on Twitch: FrankerZ

The Importance of Diversifying Your Network: GivePLZ

Dona Tarte’s Drag, Delights, and Decorating: PJSugar

Cosplay Contest: Glitch Theatre

Music by AlbinaOfficial: Kappa Cabana Stage

Music by BEKIMACHINE: The Big Room Stage

Formula 1 MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Create Engaging Streams: Creator Camp

Electronic Musicians MeetUp: Community MeetUps B

Meet & Greet: 16:00 Session: Meet and Greets

Music by Thomasheadon: Kappa Cabana Stage

Tech Nerds + Streamers = Better Streams: GivePLZ

Music by Scamsterdam: The Big Room Stage

Just Chatters MeetUp: Community MeetUps A

Closing Ceremony Presented by Twitch Public Access: Glitch Theatre

KappaKeeper Finals: Day Two: Twitch Sports

The Category is … DRAG!: NomNom

Music by SarahCoponat: Kappa Cabana Stage

Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch will be at a variety of Meet & Greets

Throughout the weekend, some of the most interesting names on Twitch will have Meet & Greets available to take part in at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam. Early on in the day, Loserfruit and Miabyte (July 16, 13:30) are available to meet, but later, there are other incredible options too.

Gem in twitchcon :D @Desti_gamez THE MEETUP OF THE CENTURY



IM SO GLAD WE SAW YOU OWEN, idk if you’ll see this but i want you to sign a page in a book or draw something there and I have a message from someone that wishes they could have come and met you :D THE MEETUP OF THE CENTURY IM SO GLAD WE SAW YOU OWEN, idk if you’ll see this but i want you to sign a page in a book or draw something there and I have a message from someone that wishes they could have come and met you :D https://t.co/7T9MMq3yXZ

Major names in the streaming community such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, AustinShow, and willneff (17:30) are available to meet later on July 16, 2022, but the second day has just as many streaming all-stars. LuluLuvely and Thijs (July 17, 12:00) join the group of Meet & Greets on July 17, 2022, in the earlier part of the second day. Tommyinnit, Tubbo, Philza, and RanbooLive (16:00) will be present later on in the day, alongside many other guests.

Obviously, TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam is a massive event, with some of the biggest games, gamers, and devoted fans showing up to show their love for the streaming giant. There will be plenty of games to play, fans to meet, and friends to meet in person for the first time at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.

