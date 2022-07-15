Twitch streamer Heosu skips Twitchcon and instead saves a kitten in wholesome moment

Though Twitch streamer and once-half of EXBC Heosu wound up missing her flight to Twitchcon again, a wholesome moment came because of it. Finding a kitten trapped in what looked like a wall, Heosu rushed out to get the tools necessary to save the kitten and was successful in doing so.

The tiny kitten mewed gratefully, and the streaming couple seemed elated to have saved the life of the tiny kitten.

Twitch streamer Heosu misses Twitchcon while rescuing a kitten

Heosu missed the flight to EU again!

She deluded herself about flight time again like she did for US twitch con 4years ago!



Originally, the Twitch streamer couple posted that Heosu missed her flight, forgetting, due to some confusion with time. However, while she missed her flight, she wound up saving a life.

We saved this kitten stuck between walls (1cm gap) today.

Heosu, also known as the Busan Demon, brought a yellow tool to reach down into the crevice where the kitten was trapped and gently pulled it out. Heosu’s husband cheered in delight while their chat blew up with love for the couple, as the tiny, adorable kitten was extracted and wrapped gently in a small green cloth, exclaiming:

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!”

The kitten appeared to be incredibly young and mewled helplessly, eyes still closed. Their chat could not stop showering the couple with love and appreciation for saving the kitten, and Heosu’s husband was equally overjoyed as he applauded:.

“Good job Heosu! Oh my God!”

As their chat continued to express their appreciation, the duo pet and comforted the poor kitten. The next few days to keep the kitten healthy are critical, so, unfortunately, there appears to be no Twitchcon in the Twitch streamer’s future.

Heosu begins her “Busan Angel” arc, according to Reddit

A few users on Twitter commented on the photos of the tiny kitten that EXBC posted, praising Heosu for a job well done.

Milton de Sousa @Swifty4gw @EXBCtv Great stream, glad you guys stayed and didn't just leave thinking the cat's mum would come back for it. @EXBCtv Great stream, glad you guys stayed and didn't just leave thinking the cat's mum would come back for it.

One Redditor decided to give some context while also appreciating the work that the streamer couple put in. They explained that neither the emergency services nor animal rescue cared to help, so they took matters into their own hands. Thanks to a handy trash grabber, the couple were able to rescue the kitten.

Another reply expressed shock at the fact that animal services did not care to help in this situation. They talked about how their city does things differently and makes sure animals get protected, one way or another.

The question of whether Heosu could make it to Twitchcon now broached, but unfortunately, it does not seem like she will. One user pointed out how important it is to be there to care for the kitten, but another user stated that she had already missed the flight before this happened.

The kitten just happened to be a by-product of missing the flight.

Others heralded the beginning of the "Busan Angel" arc, expressing their appreciation for the work the Twitch streamer couple did to save the kitten. They were shown appreciation on the LivestreamFails subReddit for being good humans.

While it is unfortunate Heosu will miss out on Twitch's European convention this year, she and her husband did a great thing by saving a small animal’s life, making sure it was freed from the wall.

